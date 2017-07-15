When will work begin on the ex-HMAS Tobruk?

DELAYS: The ex-HMAS Tobruk arriving in the Port of Bundaberg.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has launched a scathing rebuke of the State Government over its handling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk project.

The Tobruk is a $10-million project in partnership with Bundaberg and Fraser Coast regional councils to create an artificial reef and world-class dive site.

Mr Pitt has questioned the lack of progress regarding the future tourist attraction.

After lobbying to get the project to the region, Mr Pitt has accused the state and Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson of sitting on their hands.

"The Federal Government delivered ex-HMAS Tobruk to Queensland and it's been sitting at the Port of Bundaberg for more than six months now," Mr Pitt said.

"When is the work going to start?

"The money is in the State Budget for it, what's the hold-up?"

But Ms Donaldson denied there was any delay.

She said the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing was overseeing the final preparations to create a safe and clean dive opportunity, which could take up to two years.

"NPSR is currently conducting a detailed tender process until August 7, 2017 for interested parties to help make sure the vessel is safe for divers and our environment, all hazardous materials need to be removed and pathways created for divers to explore," she said.

"NPSR expect to shortlist soon after August 7 and hope to have the contract signed off by the end of August."

Ms Donaldson said the new tourism attraction would bring many benefits to the Wide Bay region, including long-term jobs.

THE State Government says it's working hard to get ex-HMAS Tobruk ready to be a top tourist attraction for the Wide Bay region.

This is what needs to be done:

Negotiating with key stakeholders and preparing a suitable all-weather location to berth the ship during the preparation phase.

Identifying and removing all hazardous materials, including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), asbestos, heavy metals, batteries, chemicals, plastics, fuels, oils, greases, refrigerant gases etc.

Removing items that could break loose during the scuttling process or be an underwater hazard to divers.

Preparing a safe and interesting dive site to suit different levels of expertise, including cutting diver access holes, removing items that could be a safety hazard (including cabling, non-structural partitions, hatches/doors) and sealing some areas to prevent access for safety reasons.

Designing the scuttling process to ensure the vessel would settle to the seabed with its structural integrity maintained, in an upright position in the correct location, depth and orientation.

Towing to the scuttling site, undertaking final on-site preparations, and scuttling the ship.

Post-scuttling activities, including retrieving debris, clearance dive, and repairing any damage from the scuttling process.