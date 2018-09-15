When Villa's go to war in Wide Bay Premier League

KEY PLAYER: Brothers Aston Villa's Michael Stayte is currently the leading goalscorer for the club with 21 goals this season. Stayte is pictured in action earlier this season against Bingera.

KEY PLAYER: Brothers Aston Villa's Michael Stayte is currently the leading goalscorer for the club with 21 goals this season. Stayte is pictured in action earlier this season against Bingera. TAHLIA STEHBENS

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa Glen Sparozvich says his side can handle whatever Doon Villa throws at them.

The two Villa's will go head to head tonight in Maryborough to decide the final spot in the Wide Bay League grand final next week.

But BAV are preparing to battle the in-form team of the competition.

Doon Villa haven't lost since May 26 with the team only losing last week on penalties to Bingera.

This included a 2-1 win against BAV at Martens Oval on June 23 where the Maryborough side held on after getting three players sent off while up 2-0 early.

BAV have been unbeaten since that loss, making sure the areas that hurt them in that game have been rectified.

"We didn't start games particularly well,” BAV coach Glen Sparozvich said.

"We've since addressed that issue and started really well recently.

"In finals that is incredibly important.”

Sparozvich and the side has also worked on penetrating the opposition's defence if they play deeper with more players at the back.

Doon Villa held on with that tactic in the last contest, something the side is aiming to get on top of if it happens again.

"We've spoken a lot on that,” Sparozvich said.

"We played more central on that day which didn't suit our style.

"Now we're aiming to get at them from a more wide area to score.”

Doon Villa's home ground has been a fortress for them this season with only two sides winning points at the venue.

BAV was one of them and Sparozvich said the side is ready to make the Wide Bay Premier League a Bundy final for the second straight year.

"We've got a full squad, with one or two having minor niggles,” he said.

"But we are looking forward to the challenge.

"We want to make our third grand final in the past four years.”

Kick-off is at 6pm.