When to score a cheap roast chook

Waiting an extra few minutes at the right time of day could see you score a Woolworths roast BBQ chicken for just one dollar.

It's no secret that the supermarket giant discounts some of its freshly made products, but the timing of those enticing markdowns is a closely guarded secret.

That's especially the case when it comes to roast chooks, which usually sell for about $10 - but can be slashed in price by 90 per cent.

A savvy shopper shared the hack to Facebook group Markdown Addicts Australia, triumphantly showing the $1 price tag on their scrumptious dinner.

Turns out, the staggering discount requires a little bit of luck and a little bit of patience.

Woolworths reduces the price of cooked chickens after they've been on display for more than four hours, because of health and safety concerns.

By marking down the price, the retailer hopes that they can sell the product quickly, rather than letting some go to waste.

How much the chickens are reduced differs store to store, and is up to each store's discretion.

The exact time the chook is taken out of the oven is printed on a sticker, so customers can spot how long they have to wait for the reduction.

A Woolworths spokesperson told 7NEWS the discount measures were to prevent wastage.

"Like all retailers, we work hard to minimise our stock loss with better processes in our stores," the spokesperson said.

"This is not only the right thing to do, but also good business. To help manage stock levels and reduce food waste, store managers can elect to mark down roast chickens that have been on display for up to four hours.

"All markdowns are clearly displayed on applicable products."

A Woolworths employee revealed the best time to go shopping to nab the chicken discount.

"The first batch of chicken is cooked so that it comes out in the store for between 7:45am to 8am for people on their way to work," the Woolies staffer told The Daily Mail.

'This means that around three-and-a-half hours after then you will start seeing the chicken being discounted."

As a result, the employee recommended heading into your local store around 11.30am.

"But we often have another batch which comes out at around 3.30pm to meet the after school rush as this is often when parents will buy the family dinner," they added.

"So this means that if you turn up at about 7pm you are likely to get discounted chicken. As long as they have not sold out."

One man revealed that he waited just four minutes longer than normal at his local Woolies store after urging from his wife, and it resulted in him saving two bucks.

"ALMOST paid $6 for the pork, but my wife insisted waiting 4 minutes to it being reduced again as it reached the 4-hour mark, winning!" Jess Fitzpatrick wrote on Markdown Addicts Australia.

Another tip is to go to a Woolies store about to close, which can be another good time to nab fresh food that can't be sold the next day, provided it's still in stock.

