When there is a wall, there is a way

MOVING FORWARD: Moira Thompson (centre) received positive feedback on her idea of a Wall of Fame in Biggenden. Contributed

THE idea of a Wall of Fame in Biggenden honouring the district's early settlers has received positive feedback at a small community meeting last week chaired by Councillor Robbie Radel.

Moira Thompson, who is spearheading the project, said all present agreed the idea had merit.

The wall's time frame would be from 1800 to the early-1900s and cover the entire postcode of 4621, including Paradise, Dallarnil, Boompa and Coalstoun Lakes.

Discussion varied on whether the wall should be in Beier's Park, near the bottletree sculpture, or indeed whether it should be a "trail" of pictures through town.

A mooted cost of $100 a photo was agreed as reasonable, although some said they didn't think that would be enough.

Some were in favour of sanded and oiled solid timber for the structure, while others thought timber-look cement would be better.

Mrs Thompson said the next step would be to find out who wanted to put a photo of a relative on the wall.

"Early records indicate over 80 families settled in the district in the 1800s and nearly 100 were registered with Degilbo Post Office in 1905," she said.

"Tracking down the descendants of these families will be the first task."

Once numbers are known, costs can be sourced before the proposal is sent to council to examine.

Mrs Thompson said expressions of interest would be sought after the Biggenden Show, likely to be in mid-June.