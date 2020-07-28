When the Giant Kookaburra is set to fly into town

HAVING A LAUGH: The Giant Kookaburra is making its way to Bundaberg on Friday.

St Luke’s Anglican School is being visited by Queensland artist Dr Favardin Daliri’s Giant Kookaburra in a scheduled ‘fly-by’ to get crowds laughing and smiling for mental health and wellbeing.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt will join school principal Craig Merritt, teachers and students at the school for the event which is sure to be a laugh.

As the students line up on both sides of the main thoroughfare, they will be prompted to laugh like a kookaburra as the massive, cackling, sculptured bird wheels slowly past and along the street.

Even co-ordinator Paul Timms said the Giant Kookaburra was currently on the Brisbane to Townsville tour and had already gained a significant amount of attention throughout Queensland and much of Australia.

“It’s remembered by all who experience it for its sheer size and kookaburra laugh, which prompts gathering crowds to laugh along with it to promote good mental health and wellbeing,” Mr Timms said.

Head of Primary School Tonia Lassman said it was a tremendous opportunity for St Luke’s students to be a part of something fun but important.

“The event will connect the community with an overarching message of mental wellbeing and health,” Mrs Lassman said.

Dr Favardin Dalari created the giant kookaburra during the COVID-19 downturn with the hope of making people smile and laugh during looming and uncertain times.

The Giant Kookaburra will make its way along Mezger St at 10am on Friday.

