Bundaberg can expect a rainy Friday.
News

When the clouds over Bundaberg will bring rain

Crystal Jones
3rd Aug 2020 11:30 AM
BUNDABERG could be in for some higher than average rainfall.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said Friday could see rainfall in the double digits - even more so if storms come our way.

Today will remain fairly overcast but largely free of rain and that will be the case with the next few days, although they may be a little less cloudy.

It's Friday when things are set to get wet.

"There's a chance of significant rainfall for this time of year," Ms Wong said.

"The driving factor is an upper trough from the west."

Scattered shower totals on Friday could give the region 10-25mm of rain, but isolated totals could be higher, especially if storms move through.

"If storms come through there could be some double digit rain," Ms Wong said.

The weather will start to get drier on Saturday, with Sunday heralding a return to bright and sunny winter days.

