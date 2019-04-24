When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed
LOOK to the sky tomorrow as a variety of aircraft take flight for the highly-anticipated Anzac Day Air Force Flypasts.
Fifty locations across Queensland will have the opportunity to spot a C-27J Spartan, C-17A Globemaster, or a F/A-18F Super Hornet as the Royal Australian Air Force attempts to meet a large amount of support requests for tomorrow's commemorations.
"Defence appreciates the public's understanding of the ADF's capacity to support activities in 2019," a spokesperson said.
Attendees are advised that for public safety, drones must not be operated in the vicinity of flypasts, and flypasts are subject to weather and operational requirements.
See the full list below to find out where you can catch the action in your town.
Towns and Times:
- 7.30am - Cairns Esplanade, Cairns, C-27J Spartan
- 9.06am - Anzac Memorial, Seachange Village, Gold Coast, C-17A Globemaster
- 9.42am - Maryborough CBD, Maryborough, C-17A Globemaster
- 9.45am - Townsville CBD, Townsville, C-27J Spartan
- 9.47am - Centenary of Anzac Memorial Community Park, Woodgate, C-17A Globemaster
- 9.54am - Isis Cultural Centre, Childers, C-17A Globemaster
- 9.55am - Riverway Stadium, Thuringowa, C-27J Spartan
- 9.55am - Cenotaph Moranbah, C-27J Spartan
- 9.59am - Memorial Wall, Toogoom, C-17A Globemaster
- 10am - Adelaide Street, Brisbane, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.02am - Sandgate Memorial Park and Seymour Street, Sandgate, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.05am - Anzac Memorial Submarine Lookout, Elliot Heads, C-17A Globemaster
- 10.05am - Queen St, Harrisville, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.07am - Anzac Park, Bundaberg, C-17A Globemaster
- 10.07am - Kalbar War Monument, Kalbar, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.10am - Moore Park Memorial Garden, Moore Park Beach, C-17A Globemaster
- 10.19am - Cenotaph, Agnes Water, C-17A Globemaster
- 10.20am - Centenary Park, Clermont, C-27J Spartan
- 10.23am - South Kolan State School School Monument, South Kolan, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.25am - Burnett Heads Memorial Park, Burnett Heads, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.33am - Monto CBD, Monto, C-17A Globemaster
- 10.35am - Over Beach front, Waddy Point, Fraser Island, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.38am - Over wreck of T.S.S. Maheno, Fraser Island, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.45am - Malanda CBD, Malanda, C-27J Spartan
- 10.45am - Cenotaph, Springbrook, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.45am - Arterial Road, Tin Can Bay, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.48am - Currumbin Palm Beach RSL, Currumbin/Palm Beach, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.53am - Over the Harbour, Gladstone, C-17A Globemaster
- 10.55am - Shore Street, Cleveland, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.55am - Cnr Scott & Mackenzie Street, Wondai, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.57am - Memorial, McCauley Street, Kilcoy, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.57am - Springwood Park CBD, Springwood Park, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.58am - Lake area at Forest Lake, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 10.59am - Memorial Gardens, Mt Larcom, C-17A Globemaster
- 10.59am - Redbank Memorial Park, Redbank, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 11am - Barcaldine War Memorial, Barcaldine, C-27J Spartan
- 11am - North Ipswich Reserve, Ipswich, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 11.06am - Shrine of Remembrance, Esk, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 11.07am - Remembrance Memorial, Cressbrook/Watts Bridge, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 11.09am - Kingaroy Memorial Park, Kingaroy, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 11.14am - Cenotaph, Nambour, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 11.16am - Mudjimba CBD, Mudjimba, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 11.19am - Memorial, Theodore, C-17A Globemaster
- 11.25am - Memorial, Cracow, C-17A Globemaster
- 11.30am - Adelaide Street, Brisbane, F/A-18F Super Hornet
- 11.46am - Fuller Place and Heeney Street, Chinchilla, C-17A Globemaster
- 12.11pm - Inglewood, QLD 1211 Inglewood CBD C-17A Globemaster
- 12.26pm - Killarney CBD, Killarney, C-17A Globemaster
- 12.36pm - Bicentenial Park, Greenmount, C-17A Globemaster
- 12.44pm - Crows Nest CBD, Crows Nest, C-17A Globemaster