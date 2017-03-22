28°
When radio airwaves ruled

Crystal Jones
| 22nd Mar 2017 7:36 AM
TALENT REMEMBERED: Leonie Egan with a photo of Gladys Moncrieff and Gladys in her later years (inset).
TALENT REMEMBERED: Leonie Egan with a photo of Gladys Moncrieff and Gladys in her later years (inset). Mike Knott BUN280515GLADYS4

SHOWS like Australian Idol and X Factor might seem like a modern invention, but flash back to the 1950s and you'll find the idea isn't so new after all.

Gold Coast woman Roslyn Dunbar-Wells remembers winning a radio talent series back in 1954 which was hosted by none other than Bundaberg's Gladys Moncrieff.

Living in Sydney at the time, the 17-year-old singer entered the The Macquarie Broadcasting Service President Starmaker Show and came out on top.

"I was the female one who won the series,” Mrs Dunbar-Wells said.

"I was one of her proteges.”

A male finalist was also chosen.

According to an advert for the radio talent quest in a July 1954 edition of the Australian Women's Mirror, the show played out on radios across the country from 8.30pm every Monday.

The ad reads: "Australia's queen of song Gladys Moncrieff presents five potential stars of tomorrow. At the conclusion of the program their performances are judged by the audience in the Macquarie Auditorium, who vote in their order of preference. The winner is then invited to appear the following week, and any artist winning three successive programs will receive the £100 President Award to help him or her further their career.”

BACK IN THE DAY: Dr Roslyn Dunbar-Wells with Gladys Moncrieff in 1954.
BACK IN THE DAY: Dr Roslyn Dunbar-Wells with Gladys Moncrieff in 1954. Crystal Jones

Mrs Dunbar-Wells said she came to know Gladys well and remembered many fond things about the songstress.

"She was wonderful, she used to get very nervous, but once she got behind the microphone she was fine,” she said.

Mrs Dunbar-Wells said of all the things Gladys taught her, being gracious stood out the most.

"She was unassuming and gracious,” she said.

"She knew how to persevere, she also taught me to persevere.”

Mrs Dunbar-Wells remembers Gladys waving to cruise ships on the Gold Coast who came by just to see her.

"I knew her very well,” she said.

"I even made her book.”

Mrs Dunbar-Wells said she had enjoyed a long career in classical singing.

"I've sung all over the world,” she said, adding that as a youngster she would star in radio plays as the voice of young boys before going on to perform in the London Coliseum and working for the ABC.

OUR GLAD: A radio advert from the July 14, 1954 edition of The Australian Women&#39;s Mirror featuring Bundaberg songstress Gladys Moncrieff.
OUR GLAD: A radio advert from the July 14, 1954 edition of The Australian Women's Mirror featuring Bundaberg songstress Gladys Moncrieff.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  1950s gladys moncrieff radio

