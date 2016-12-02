When power's out and phones are down, who you gonna call?

WHEN the power's out and the phones are down, who you gonna call?

Bundy's WICEN.

The Wireless Institute Civil Emergency Network have been busy preparing to combat any wild weather that rolls in this storm season.

WICEN is a division of the Bundaberg Amateur Radio Club and has collaborated with the SES to ensure communications remain operational in the event of major storms, floods or other natural disasters.

"While we aren't the first responders or the people suspended from helicopters, WICEN members are the behind-the-scenes people who work to keep communications going,” Gail Lidden, deputy controller for WICEN Bundaberg, said.

"Emergency evacuation centres need communications and it's vital that an agency caring for evacuees is in touch with the outside world.”

RADIO STAR: Gail Lidden with a portable emergency radio kit. Mikayla Haupt

David Nebe, a WICEN volunteer, said at this time of year more practice was undertaken with the SES and Bundaberg Regional Council to sow they could aid in an emergency situation.

"We practise passing messages, it's almost like sending a telegram,” Mr Nebe said.

"The message must include the date, time and whether it is an urgent or routine message.

"If the radio conditions are hard, the phonetic alphabet it used to make sure the message is clear.”

Mr Nebe said that due to their connection with emergency services, in a time of crisis they may be deployed to different areas like community centres to establish a point of communication.

While the WICEN base is located at the SES building on Kendalls Rd, there are three repeaters, one on Mt Goonaneman,one at the Hummock and one on Mt Watalgan, to maintain high-range communications.

Since the devastation of the 2010 floods, three portable emergency amateur radio stations have been constructed to provide the best possible service if they are called on by the council.

"If the grid goes down, we can keep communications going,” Mr Nebe said.

For more go to www.wia.org.au or the Bundaberg Amateur Radio Club at www.barc.asn.au.