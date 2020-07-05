When Mundubbera touch footy is aiming for season reboot

READY FOR KICK OFF: Mundubbera touch footy players will be on the field as soon as July 20, pending several coronavirus precautions. Picture: File

KEEN touch footy clubs in the North Burnett will be able to take to the field in a matter of weeks if they adhere to strict coronavirus laws.

Mundubbera Touch Football Association has announced their season will restart on Monday July 20, after being postponed due to the pandemic.

Secretary Melinda Thorburn said they’ve been in talks with their liaison from Sunshine Coast Touch about the season start.

“We’ve still got some hoops to jump through with the whole COVID thing,” she said.

“The biggest thing we’ve been waiting on is insurance cover for the volunteers and the committee.”

Strict coronavirus regulations have been implemented on sport codes endeavouring to reboot their competitions this year.

Liability issues have been a deal breaker for sport clubs across the state, with several rugby league competitions abandoning their seasons, citing it as impractical.

“We wouldn’t want to lose our houses and assets because we’d be personally liable if someone contracted coronavirus,” Mrs Thorburn said.

“So insurance cover is a must before we go ahead.”

COVID safety plans have been proposed for minimal contact sports, which include compulsory sanitation stations, player registration, designated entry and exit points, and a dedicated safety person to enforce all protocols.

“We now have to sanitise the ball between games, make sure the referees are changing their gear between games, and staggering game times,” Mrs Thorburn said.

“As a community we’ve been really pushing to get onto the field because everyone has been crying out for something to do.”

The club will be using the online platform My Sideline to reduce physical contact between players and committee members.

“This site will be used for tracking the details of players, as well as registrations, and a live ladder for the teams,” she said.

“So hopefully everyone jumps onto the technical side of things as we move into the season.”

Their next general meeting will be held on July 13, with a representative from each team required to attend in person or by phone.