When life gives you lemons, you make cider and kombucha

Ohana Winery and Cider House and Healthy on the Inside (HOTI) both share a passion for sourcing their produce locally.

But after they felt concerned with their wastage levels, Ohana’s Zoe Young and HOTI’s Helen Tricarico, decided to join forces and share produce.

“We were chatting one day and I was saying ‘Oh, I have so many oranges left and I only need the juice’ and Zoe said ‘I have so many lemons left and I only need the skins’ and we just looked at each other and had that lightbulb moment,” Ms Tricarico said.

“It just makes sense that we would team up and I can use what Zoe doesn’t need and Zoe can use what I don’t need, because otherwise, I would just be throwing all these peels into the compost.”

Since the produce partnership began, the two businesses have already witnessed a significant and progressive change for the environment, among other benefits.

“Obviously this helps us save a bit of money but for us, it’s more about the amount of waste that this will reduce and every little bit that we can do helps,” Ms Young said.

“Our orange and ginger cider is really popular, but we only use the outside of an orange for that, so we will use 20 to 30 kilos of oranges and we would have to chuck out most of it because there’s only so much OJ you can drink.”

Passionate about supporting local farmers, both businesses are committed to sourcing local ingredients.

“Sometimes there are still issues with our differing schedules and we also need to wait for the right season because we both source our produce locally,” Ms Tricarico said.

“When I make my strawberry kombucha, I only make it during the local growing season and I don’t buy frozen strawberries or go interstate, I only use Bundaberg strawberries because they taste the best.”

Ms Young said she felt fortunate to have access to the freshest produce, right in her own backyard.

“We have to source the apples from Stanthorpe but everything else we try to get as local as possible to celebrate the tropical and citrus fruits in Bundaberg and everything grows so beautifully here, it seems mad that to go elsewhere,” Ms Young said.

“After we crush the passionfruits, we also go that step further by opening the shells, getting out as much as we can and giving them to Splinters farm to feed the little piggies and cows, who come running from the other side of the field for strawberries but they aren’t that keen on pineapple.”

The Bundy business owners said sharing resources and knowledge with others is incredibly valuable and while one specialises in a health product and the other is for fun, blending each other’s drinks together made for a pretty tasty mix too.

Ohana Winery and Cider House is open six days, Tuesday to Sunday and HOTI’s kombucha can be purchased from the Pocket Storehouse, with free tastings every Saturday morning and refill stations at Nana’s Pantry and Insane Caffeine, Childers.