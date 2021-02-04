Menu
Traffic should return to normal by the end of the month, weather permitting.
When Kolonga roadworks will be finished

Crystal Jones
4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A sixty kilometre speed limit will remain in place on Walily Creek Bridge, west of Lake Monduran, at least until the end of the month.

The bridge was damaged in a traffic crash in November last year.

A spokesperson for Transport and Main Roads said work was underway on new railings and concrete posts for the Kolonga bridge on the Bruce Highway.

“To ensure motorists’ safety, the reduced 60km/h speed limit will remain in place until the new posts and railings are installed,” the spokesperson said.

“Work is expected to be complete by the end of the month (February), conditions permitting.”

