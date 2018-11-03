Menu
RAINFALL: Rain gauges have caught more than the average amount after recent wet weather drenched the Wide Bay Burnett and Bundaberg regions.
When it rains it pours for Wide Bay and Burnett regions

Toni Benson-Rogan
3rd Nov 2018 12:15 PM
AS STORM season is well underway, the Wide Bay and Burnett regions has copped a drenching with rain gauges catching more than double the average amount.

Monto was hit the hardest 173.7mm of rain last month, almost triple the average projected rainfall of 59mm for the month of October.

Bundaberg and Childers were expected to see between 70-80mm predicted from recorded history, instead more than 150mm soaked both areas.

Even though Bundaberg, Childers and Monto smashed their projected rainfall figures, Gayndah is the only town that has exceeded it's average yearly rainfall for the period between January to the end of October.

