Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daylight saving will begin Sunday, October 6.
Daylight saving will begin Sunday, October 6.
News

When does daylight saving start?

by Natalie Brown
27th Sep 2019 3:50 PM

Residents will be able to enjoy an extra hour in the sun from next weekend.

Daylight saving kicks in on Sunday, October 6, at 2am, giving Australians in NSW, the ACT, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria an extra hour of sunshine to relish.

Residents will move their clocks back one hour next year when daylight savings end, on Sunday, April 6, at 2am.

RELATED: Why do we have daylight saving?

While those in the affected states get an hour less sleep each night, the change heralds lighter evenings and longer days over the spring and summer months.

If you do forget to change the clock - don't worry: If your smartphone and digital devices are synched with time zones, they will adjust automatically. Keep in mind if you own any gadgets without smart technology, you'll need to manually move the time forward.

RELATED: Daylight saving back on the agenda

Australia first observed Daylight Saving Time in 1916 when Tasmania employed it during World War I.

The measure has been used in NSW, the ACT, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria since 1971 - while Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory still don't subscribe to the time difference.

Top Stories

    Lawyer’s opinion: Paradise lost in a sad dam debacle

    premium_icon Lawyer’s opinion: Paradise lost in a sad dam debacle

    News The last large-scale dam built in Australia was the Paradise Dam on the Burnett River in 2005. It’s original construction was a debacle.

    Dam owner answers your questions

    premium_icon Dam owner answers your questions

    News SUNWATER’S chairwoman writes a letter explaining what led to the decision to reduce...

    An update: Nothing suspicious in servo ‘sudden death’

    premium_icon An update: Nothing suspicious in servo ‘sudden death’

    News POLICE were called to a service station in Booyal yesterday to investigate a...

    IN COURT: 33 people expected in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 33 people expected in Bundaberg court today

    Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...