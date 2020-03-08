Menu
Work is underway on the new Aldi site on Takalvan Street.
Work is underway on the new Aldi site on Takalvan Street.
When Bundaberg's newest Aldi store will open

Crystal Jones
by
8th Mar 2020 3:45 PM
GROUNDWORK is underway for Bundaberg's newest Aldi store. 

The supermarket chain is busily preparing the site for its newest store on Takalvan St.

The number of Aldis in town will not change, however.

Avoca Aldi, at the intersection of Bolewski and Johnston Sts, will move to the new site. 

"We are eager to bring our unique shopping experience to the Bundaberg community," An Aldi spokesperson said. 

Other Aldi stores are located at Bargara, Kepnock and the CBD. 

The spokesman said it wouldn't be too long before shoppers could enjoy the new location.

"The new store on Takalvan St is expected to open in the third quarter of the year, they said. 

And there will be no waiting between the closure of the Avoca Aldi and the opening on the Takalvan St Aldi. 

"We can assure customers that there will be no gap between the closing of Aldi Avoca, on the corner
of Bolewski St and Johnston St, and the opening of our new store," the spokesman said. 

