When Brothers Sports Club will be open to train

Brothers Sports Club has announced plans to allow teams to return to training. Picture: Brian Cassidy

SPORT: Brothers Sports Club says its premises will be open to its sports clubs that wish to train on June 12.

On Wednesday, The Waves Sports Club postponed the return of its sporting clubs to The Waves Sports Complex to start training or playing on June when the second stage of restrictions ease because of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Clubs will only be able to return on July 10 but that leaves them either heading into the return of some seasons with no training or being forced to find another venue to play to make sure they are ready.

This applies to The Waves rugby league, The Waves soccer club, The Waves two netball clubs.

It also impacts The Waves bowls, bocce, rugby union, and cricket clubs.

But Brothers doesn’t have that issue with clubs allowed to train back there as long as they get permission from the sports club.

One club is already preparing for the new season.

“We have been approached by one committee to commence training this week,” a statement from the sports club said.

“It has been permitted under strict guidelines.

“The committee is aware the approval for training is subject to change at short notice.”

But Brothers said other committees can apply to return, if they can adhere to the guidelines.

“If club committees are willing to discuss a suitable schedule between themselves and the advise the sports club, there is a possibility that training could commence for some teams,” the statement said.

“But obviously not for all.”

Clubs in most sports can start training on June 12 but only have 20 involved at one time.

Games and training of 100 people is expected to start on July 10, if sports and competition plan on proceeding with their season.