When being spineless is a fun pastime

THE Moncrieff Entertainment Centre and Bundaberg Regional Libraries are teaming up on a brand new initiative for avid readers and film buffs.

The Spineless Social Club will hold social evenings at the Moncrieff to show films adapted from your favourite books, with light refreshments before and after the film, some hosted discussions and informal chats with friends and a few giveaways.

It will be a great night out for anyone wanting to have a deeper discussion about the books that have kept them up at night.

The next in the series will be the film adaptation Jasper Jones.

In the dead of night during the summer of 1969, Charlie Bucktin, a bookish boy of 14 living in a small town in Western Australia, is startled when he is woken by local mixed-race outcast Jasper Jones.

Jasper leads him deep into the forest and shows him something that will change his life forever, setting them both on a dangerous journey to solve a mystery that will consume the entire community.

Cost is $16 for the event on Sunday, May 7. Refreshments from 3pm, the film kicks off from 3.30pm.