When and where to see the space station over Bundy

Bundaberg from the International Space Station.

WANT to spot the International Space Station over Bundy?

With no clouds forecast for the next few days comes the chance to see the International Space Station fly over in the early evenings.

Bundy stargazers should be able to get a good view of the Space Station on the following days:

Tonight

From 6.04pm for six minutes, max height 69 degrees, appears 10 degrees above SW.

Saturday

From 6pm for one minute, max height 17 degrees, appears 17 degrees above NNW.

Thursday, July 27

From 5.25am for one minute, max height 15 degrees, appears 10 degrees above NNE.

Friday, July 28

From 6.08am for two minutes, max height 54 degrees, appears 11 degrees above NNW.

Saturday, July 29

From 5.16am for six minutes, max height 54 degrees, appears 11 degrees above NNW.

Sunday, July 30

From 4.27am for one minute, max height 19 degrees, appears 10 degrees above W.

Monday, July 31

From 5.11am for three minutes, max height 39 degrees, appears 39 degrees above SW.

It will likely appear as a bright light moving quickly across the sky, as the space station flies at approximately 29,000 kmh.

The International Space Station is a large spacecraft that orbits around Earth and astronauts live on it.

The space station is also a science lab and many countries have worked together to build it.

They also work together to use it.

The space station is made of many pieces.

The pieces were put together in space by astronauts.

NASA uses the station to learn about living and working in space.

These lessons help NASA explore space.