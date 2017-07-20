22°
News

When and where to see the space station over Bundy

Crystal Jones
| 20th Jul 2017 4:19 PM
Bundaberg from the International Space Station.
Bundaberg from the International Space Station. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WANT to spot the International Space Station over Bundy?

With no clouds forecast for the next few days comes the chance to see the International Space Station fly over in the early evenings.

Bundy stargazers should be able to get a good view of the Space Station on the following days:

  • Tonight

From 6.04pm for six minutes, max height 69 degrees, appears 10 degrees above SW.

  • Saturday

From 6pm for one minute, max height 17 degrees, appears 17 degrees above NNW.

  • Thursday, July 27

From 5.25am for one minute, max height 15 degrees, appears 10 degrees above NNE.

  • Friday, July 28

From 6.08am for two minutes, max height 54 degrees, appears 11 degrees above NNW.

  • Saturday, July 29

From 5.16am for six minutes, max height 54 degrees, appears 11 degrees above NNW.

  • Sunday, July 30

From 4.27am for one minute, max height 19 degrees, appears 10 degrees above W.

  • Monday, July 31

From 5.11am for three minutes, max height 39 degrees, appears 39 degrees above SW.

It will likely appear as a bright light moving quickly across the sky, as the space station flies at approximately 29,000 kmh.

The International Space Station is a large spacecraft that orbits around Earth and astronauts live on it.

The space station is also a science lab and many countries have worked together to build it.

They also work together to use it.

The space station is made of many pieces.

The pieces were put together in space by astronauts.

NASA uses the station to learn about living and working in space.

These lessons help NASA explore space.

Bundaberg News Mail
Labor denies secret plan to sell-off Bundaberg Tafe campus

Labor denies secret plan to sell-off Bundaberg Tafe campus

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson has denied claims from the LNP that the Bundy Tafe campus will be sold off.

Fears for elderly as Blue Care slashes nurses in Bundaberg

NURSES SLASHED: Pioneer Lodge and Gardens Aged Care Facility.

'The focus is not only the loss of jobs, but the residents'

Bundy police officer loses long battle with illness

ON DUTY: Snr Const Warren Broughton with Tanya and Damon Broughton at the Queensland Police Service Medal presentation held at the PCYC. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

"Great friend (who'd) put a smile on everyone's face”

Melissa's feeling confident with new salon job

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Melissa Bennett helping out at A Cut Above @ Moore Park Beach.

Disability doesn't get to Melissa

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

Artists to hit the stage for Childers Festival

LIVE LINE-UP: Mzaza will hit the stage at the Childers Festival next weekend, along with many other cultural performers.

Array of cultural performances on show next weekend

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Pirates are invading Playhouse Theatre

LIMITED RUN: The Pirates of Penzance Jnr is coming to Bundaberg.

Dozens of youngsters in rehearsals for swashbuckling show

Bundy woman wins $20k New York acting school scholarship

FROM Donut King to acting queen, Alana Bellert is off to New York to pursue her dreams after securing a $20,000 scholarship with a prestigious acting school.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

HEARTBREAK: Bundy festival no more after 40 years

END OF ERA: Bundaberg Arts Festival president Wendy Francis is sad that Bundaberg will lose the event.

Lack of volunteers to blame

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

Isaac Caldiero assesses Mount Midoriyama during Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Only six people have managed to successfully complete the course

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

Naughty and nude: Pre-school book shocks parents

BOOK TIME: A Sunshine Coast parent has been left reeling after coming across nude pictures in his son's school book.

Have you read this book to your kids?

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

DOWN BY THE RIVERSIDE HALF ACRE ON 2 TITLES

Miara 4673

Rural 3 1 5 O/O $365,000

Fantastic lifestyle Down by the river side, barramundi and boat ramp virtually at you own back door, ideal for fishing and prawning , crabbing and boating...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $299,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

FURTHER REDUCTION - OWNERS ARE SERIOUS TO SELL - BE SURPRISED and DISCOVER WHAT IS REVEALED INSIDE

72 Kendalls Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 1 4 $310,000

This is position plus being so close to Stockland Shopping Centre, Movie Theatre, Sporting Clubs, Schools, Hospitals, Air-Port the list is endless - indeed one...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BELLE EDEN - THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden...

The Idyllic Residential Location

Lot 2 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Build in Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 3 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price