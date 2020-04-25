Wheels to keep rolling on regional public transport

BUSES across regional Queensland will continue to operate essential services after the State Government announced additional support as part of a $54.5 million essential transport coronavirus package.

The Queensland Government will temporarily underwrite regional bus services so communities can continue to do essential tasks like grocery shopping as well as commute to work if needed.

It builds on more than $49 million invested by the Queensland Government to deliver regional bus services in 2018-19, plus $3 billion in coronavirus business support to date, including more than $216 million already refunded in payroll tax relief.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said financial support would be provided to public transport bus operators in Bundaberg, Elliott Heads, Maryborough, Hervey Bay and many other region areas around Queensland.

“Bus drivers have played a huge role on the frontline making sure many of our essential workers can continue to get from A to B, and that communities can still get to the supermarket or the doctor,” Mr Bailey said.

“In every single circumstance, though, we’ve seen numbers on buses drop upwards of 80 per cent because people are limiting travel as much as possible.

“This announcement means that bus operators will be able to keep services rolling, workers employed and that people who need to catch a bus can still have access to one.”