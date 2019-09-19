Wheels rolling on Walkervale school drop-off zone

Walkervale State School P & C president Charise Sell, School Captains Dwyiet Johnson, Mikayla Sandwell, Kaylee Robinson and Mia Atkinson and Walkervale State School Principal Ken Peacock standing where their new school car park zone will begin.

PARKING is about to get a whole lot easier and safer at Walkervale State School, with a half-a-million dollars earmarked for a new car park and stop, drop and go area.

Walkervale State School Principal Ken Peacock said the facility provided safety for students' parents at drop-off and pick-up times.

"The car park will also add to the amenities of Walkervale State School," he said.

"Any progress to making Walkervale more accessible to our families would be eagerly and gratefully accepted."

The $526,000 grant was announced this week by Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey who said Walkervale State School was one of the first round of recipients for its $20 million, three-year School Transport Infrastructure Program.

He said the grant allowed the school to build a new car park, new stop, drop and go area as well as a concrete footpath and fencing.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt also welcomed the funding.

"Fighting for a 'drop off zone' for Walkervale State School has been one of my highest priorities since before the 2017 State election so it's fantastic the Minister has finally committed the funding," he said.

"This project has been a long time coming with the need for improvement first brought to my attention when I was a Councillor many years ago.

"These changes will make a massive difference for the Walkervale community by improving safety and easing traffic congestion at the school.

"This announcement is proof that people power and dedication does pay off."