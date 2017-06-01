23°
News

Wheels on the bus go round for jobseeker

Amanda Coop | 1st Jun 2017 7:01 AM
EMPLOYED: Darren Cox has found a job as a bus driver.
EMPLOYED: Darren Cox has found a job as a bus driver. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DARREN Cox has never been one to have a sleep-in and now, after three years on the job hunt, he finally has a reason to be out of bed early.

Mr Cox, 48, reached desperation level in his job search that covered three years and an estimated 1000 applications. He took his plight to social media before coming to the NewsMail's attention and, after we featured his story, the Childers man was contacted by several prospective employers.

He can now proudly say he is the newest bus driver with South Bundy Buses, gaining 20 hours work a week as a school bus driver.

Mr Cox could not be happier.

"I'm loving it,” he said.

"It's just good to be back working.”

With more than 25 years in the transport industry, driving everything from heavy vehicles to nightclub buses, Mr Cox was more than qualified for the position.

After a successful trial he was offered the job and didn't hesitate in accepting.

For someone who's rarely been out of work in his life, the position has helped him regain the sense of self-worth that comes from earning a living.

"I've been working since the age of 12,” he said.

"I started doing paper rounds at 12 and the most I've ever been out of work (previously) was about six months.

"I've always been an early riser, and when I was driving I was working two jobs.”

Mr Cox believes a combination of his age and the current tough job market held him back from getting work but he's grateful to have been given a go.

He also intends to keep up his volunteer work with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bus driver career childers emploment jobs

Just In

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Power prices set to rise for regional Queenslanders

Power prices set to rise for regional Queenslanders

The average household faces a 3.3% jump in their electricity bill.

Finding it hard to get out of bed?

Tomorrow morning is going to be a little chilly.

Strong wind warning issued for today

Where to shop or see a doctor on the show holiday

Many stores will be open in Bundaberg.

Opening hours in Bundy

Wheels on the bus go round for jobseeker

EMPLOYED: Darren Cox has found a job as a bus driver.

No more job applications for Childers man

Local Partners

Fans eager for Origin opener

STEWART Greggor and Shane Jacob are two of the most parochial Queensland supporters you're likely to meet.

Bargara 'mini roundabout' to go ahead

Bundaberg Regional Council will go ahead with the contruction of a mini-roundabout at the intersection of Bauer and See Sts.

Works to be carried out in stages

Where to shop or see a doctor on the show holiday

Many stores will be open in Bundaberg.

Opening hours in Bundy

ORIGIN OPENER: What's on in Bundy tonight

GAME ON: There are plenty of places in Bundaberg to catch tonight's State of Origin opener.

Where you can catch the game

Don't miss a thing at the Show

LEVELING UP: Keiran Sharndil working on the Beast at the Bundaberg Show.

Make the most of People's Day

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

ATHLETES who overtrain tend to underperform. Something similar occurs with this pumped-up film adaptation of the popular '90s television series Baywatch.

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

One Night Only to catch Elvis, Big O in Bundy

TRIBUTE: Eddie Daniels as Roy Orbison.

Hear their hits next month

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

BUNDY LIVE: Artist clever to let fans pick songs for album

ORIGINAL IDEA: Brendan Egan promoted his upcoming debut album by getting his fans to vote for which songs to put on it.

Challenge is coming up with new ways

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $235,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $279,500

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!