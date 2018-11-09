Wheels fall off ScoMo's big blue bus

BUS CRASH: Memes about Scott Morrison's big blue bus are going viral.

IT TOOK less than a day for the Prime Minister's big blue bus to backfire.

Scott Morrison has faced awkward questions over the tour of Queensland's east coast, given he's flying between destinations and is rarely actually on the bus.

Dozens of memes have been shared around the country lampooning the publicity stunt.

Mr Morrison attracted criticism earlier this week after bypassing Bundy on the tour, which he says is about backing and listening to Queenslanders.

Others contend it is thinly veiled election campaigning.

The PM visited the Gold and Sunshine coasts before hitting Rockhampton, Gladstone and then Townsville.

Labor's Hinkler candidate, Richard Pascoe, told the NewsMail that Mr Morrison's fly past Bundy showed he took the Wide Bay region for granted.

"I think Scott Morrison should visit Bundaberg and explain to people why he cut their education and health funding, why he cut their penalty rates, and why as Treasurer he voted against a banking royal commission 26 times," Mr Pascoe said.

Mr Morrison, answering media questions this week, said he was flying as he needed to be in the locations before the vehicle could transport him there.

But, embarrassingly, the bus made it to Townsville before he did.

Mr Morrison - known as ScoMo - has also attracted scorn on his Facebook page where has been called "Promo" and "Smoko".