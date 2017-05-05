Wheelchair no barrier for Kel

Kel McClean and his dad Doug are preparing for the Ring Road run.

NEVER give up.

Doug McLean certainly hasn't, and neither has his son Kel, who, after 40 years of being confined to a wheelchair will take part in this year's Ring Rd Run.

The feat is nothing short of a miracle, a divine intervention in the form of local massage therapist Tracie Knight, who began her work with Kel almost five years ago.

When Doug suffered a busted shoulder while delivering a dining room table, it was Tracie he turned to.

Then when Kel started complaining about a sore wrist, two doctors decided the only course of action was surgery. Instead, Doug took Kel to see Tracie. She relieved his pain and asked if she could continue her work with him.

Four-and-a-half years later and Kel now walks three times a day for an hour-and-a-half each time with the assistance of his "crutches on wheels" - a contraption Doug made to help Kel's recovery.

For the first time, Kel is able to live on his own and have an independence that would otherwise not have been possible.

While verbal communication is a challenge, Kel's intellectual capacity is better than most and he has gone on to write screenplays and short stories, receiving awards for his work.

He also held the position of treasurer with the local Apex Club and has somewhat of a penchant for country music.

Kel will walk beside a team of 50 supporters in the run in June, who will all be sporting a t-shirt emblazoned with the words: never give up.

He spoke to the NewsMail about his achievements and the upcoming run.

Q: Did you believe that something like massage could ever have had such a profound effect on your life before now?

No, I thought I was going to see Tracie about my sore wrist, I didn't know about the walking part. It's amazing what she has done for me in four-and-a-half years.

Q: After being in a wheelchair for most of your life, describe that feeling when you were able to go for your first walk outside.

It was fantastic to walk in my walker using my own two legs.

Q: What does your training regime involve?

Between three to four-and-a-half hours walking in my walker a day, standing on a standing frame two to three hours, doing leg and and arm exercises for a hour, and going to the gym once a week.

Q: How do you stay motivated?

It's extremely beneficially to my health in the long run. If people have the choice to walk or be in a wheelchair, very close to 100% of people would choose to walk.

Q: What do you think of when you're walking?

It depends what kind of mood I'm in. If I'm happy I'm maybe thinking of being with a sexy blonde. Or if I am sad I am thinking about something wrong that has happened.

Q: Why did you decide to go in the Ring Rd Run?

Dad suggested it and I thought it would be wonderful to go for a five kilometre walk with family and friends for the first time.

Q: What would you like to say to Tracie and what she has accomplished with you?

Thank you very much.

Q: Your dad has never given up and now that is the slogan of the t-shirt he has made for your supporters to wear. How does his support help you?

Heaps. Just being there to encourage me and supporting me, and rousing at me when I'm slacking off is a huge help.

Q: How did you get 50 people to walk beside you?

Just asking some of the people who are close to me like my twin brother, Scott, who is coming down from central Queensland, relations from Rocky, my mum from the Sunshine Coast, my good mate Cookie from Monto, who I have known for over 25 years. I retired from Apex early this year, I have some good mates who will walk with me, and off course Tracie and Dad.

Q: What would be your advice for anyone else in a similar situation?

Be positive. It's very important to have your mind set right. It's better to say, 'I'll have a go' at something than to say, 'I can't do it', because you surprise yourself and you'll have a better chance of achieving your goal.

12. What's next for you? Do you have any other events in mind or any other goals?

To see my book Pursit of a Killer made into a movie.