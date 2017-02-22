32°
How many of these 114 projects is your suburb getting?

Jim Alouat
| 22nd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
GOOD START: Fairymead's Gemma Feasey dives in at Norville Pool, which is set for renovations.
GOOD START: Fairymead's Gemma Feasey dives in at Norville Pool, which is set for renovations. Paul Donaldson BUN201116SWIM7

A NUMBER of Bundaberg Regional Council projects have been given a significant boost thanks to more than $10 million in State Government funding.

The NewsMail received a breakdown from the council of the projects.

Norville

  • Norville Pool refurbishment - Removal and partial demolition of failing tiled edges on post-war public pool facility (50m and 25m) and installation of a wet edge to both pools to improve public safety and reduce maintenance demand.

Avoca

  • Branyan Dr pathway construction - between Twyford St and Avoca Rd.
  • Dittmann Rd pathway construction - along Dittman Rd between Avokahville Ave and Branyan Dr.
  • A $300,000 Teen Play Facility. Sealed pump track for bikes, scooters and skateboards.

North Bundaberg

  • Queen St pathway construction - between Gavin St and Gavegan St.
  • Pathway Bundaberg Botanic Gardens - near Cafe 1928. Replacement of paved pathway, landscaping and repairing botanic gardens.
  • New shade structure and picnic shelter, Rattray Park. Shade sails over play equipment, single shelter with picnic table, bin and water tap.
  • Dog off-leash facility at 8 Edina St. Installation of fencing and embellishments to an existing designated dog off-leash area to improve community and animal safety and to clearly designate the boundaries of the facility.

West Bundaberg

  • Adams St pathway construction - between Crofton St and Walker St.
  • Crofton St pathway construction - between Burrum St and Bingera St.
  • Bingera St pathway construction - between Crofton St and Electra St.
  • Alexandra Park playground upgrade.

South Bundaberg

  • Burnett St pathway construction - between Barolin St and Maryborough St.
  • Lake Ellen Heritage Hub Shade Cover - shade structures for the toddlers' play area.

Millbank

  • Johnston St pathway construction - along Johnston St between Bolewski St and Hampson St.
  • Duffy St pathway construction - along Duffy St between Avoca St and Johnson St.

Avenell Heights

  • Boreham Park footpath extensions - along Avenell St and Dunn Rd from exist.
  • Boreham Park Shade Cover - shade sails over toddler play area.
  • Elliott Heads Rd pathway construction - along Elliott Heads Rd from existing pathway end east of McCarthy St to McCarthy St, including link to pedestrian crossing.

Bargara

  • Watsons Rd pathway construction - between Woongarra Scenic Dr and Moodies Rd.
  • Whalley St pathway construction - between Croft St and the Esplanade.
  • Tanner St pathway construction - between Clarke St and Bauer St.
  • Croft St pathway construction - between McCavanagh St and Whalley St.
  • See St pathway construction - between Bauer St and Whalley St.
  • Clark St pathway construction - between Croft St and See St.
  • Elliott Heads Rd pathway construction - along Elliott Heads Rd from existing pathway end east of McCarthy St to McCarthy St, including link to pedestrian crossing.
  • New aluminium bench seat on slab, Mary Kinross Park - a Concrete Slab in off-leash dog area.
  • New aluminium bench seat on slab, Nielson Park - aluminium bench seat on a concrete slab in off-leash dog area.
  • Crawford Park - replacement of the old large shelter with two new single picnic shelters and tables.
  • Two new double picnic shelters and barbecues, Mary Kinross Park.
  • Mary Kinross Park - shade cover portion of play area.
  • Mary Kinross Park - new two cubicle toilet block.
  • Nielson Park dog off-leash facility - installation at Fred Courtice Ave of fencing and embellishments to an existing designated dog off-leash area to improve community and animal safety and to clearly designate the boundaries of the facility.
  • A new dog off-leash area at Mary Kinross Park in response to community demand. Facility will include fully fenced off-leash area and associated embellishments.

Innes Park

  • Pathway between Coolanblue ave and Carla Dr.
  • New outdoor fitness node at Innes Park Reserve.

Coral Cove

  • Barolin Esplanade pathway construction - between 170 Barolin Esplanade and Coral Cove Cr.
  • New double shelter and barbecue area at Barolin Point.
  • New shade structure over playground at Eric Boyd Park.
  • New fitness node at Barolin Point.

Moore Park Beach

  • Sylvan Dr pathway construction - between Sandpiper Grove and Plum Tree Cres.
  • Moore Park Beach pathway construction - from Surf Club (Nielson Park) to Lassig St.
  • Sylvan Dr pathway construction - from Plumtree Crt to Royal Boulevarde.
  • Three picnic shelters at Bob Nielson Park.
  • Foreshore hub to include a shelter and associated path and beach access.
  • New picnic shelter and small playground at Malvern Drive.

Childers

  • Ashby Ln pathway construction - between Churchill St Service Ln and McRossan St.
  • Millennium Park - shade sails over toddlers' play equipment.

Gin Gin

  • Dear St pathway construction - along Dear St between Dear Park and Mulgrave St.
  • Gin Gin Recreation Reserve - shade structure over new playground.

East Bundaberg

  • Baldwin Swamp shelter - replacement of large roof shelter which is badly deteriorated.
  • New picnic shelter and connecting path at Nita Cunningham Park.
  • Vuichoud Park playground renewal and replacement.
  • A new dog off-leash area at Daph Geddes Park . Facility will include fully fenced off-leash area and associated embellishments.

Ashfield

  • New shade structure over playground and picnic shelter at Gum Nut Drv Park.

Elliott Heads

  • Ten new drinking bubblers and upgraded beach showers, Elliott Heads to Burnett Heads coastal pathway drinking water bubblers and beach shower upgrades. Upgrade beach showers to replace existing deteriorated showers at five locations including Elliott Heads river mouth, Elliott Heads Surf Club area, Barolin Point and Innes Park.
  • Upgrade Submarine Lookout Memorial.
  • Lifesavers Park - replace old shelter with new single shelter and table setting.
  • Seagulls Park - replace deteriorated shelter with single picnic shelter and table setting.
  • New picnic shelters at Esplanade.
  • New toilet and shower/change facility at Lifesavers Park. This includes disabled and shower facilities.
  • New basketball half court at Elliott Heads Foreshore Parkland.

Burnett Heads

  • New picnic shelter, South Burnett Heads at Sea Esplanade.
  • South Head Parklands shelter roofs replacement of four shelter roofs, which are badly deteriorated.

Kepnock

  • CJ Neilson Park Playground renewal, replacement with new play equipment which will be consolidated into a single area, 17A Miles St.

South Bingera

  • Charlotte Moorehead Park - replace old shelter with new single shelter and table.

Riverview

  • New picnic shelter and shelter roof over existing barbecue at Doblo Park.

Sharon

  • New single cubicle toilet facility near Burnett Downs Boat Ramp, Rustic Road, Burnett Downs.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council grants state government work for queensland

