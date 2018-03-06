Bundy girl's mystery illness... what's wrong with Lacie?

BEFORE AND AFTER: Lacie Christensen, 2, fell sick and lost most of her hair in the space of just a few months. Doctors have not yet been able to diagnose what her condition is, leaving the family overwhelmed.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Lacie Christensen, 2, fell sick and lost most of her hair in the space of just a few months. Doctors have not yet been able to diagnose what her condition is, leaving the family overwhelmed. Contributed

FROM a bright and bubbly two-year-old to a very sick little girl who is losing her hair.

That's how Bundaberg mum Sarah Daley described her daughter Lacie Christensen's transformation in the space of just a few months, and doctors cannot give her any answers on what is wrong.

Ms Daley said she had been left feeling exhausted and terrified about her daughter's health since it started deteriorating in January.

"We first noticed her hair falling out, then the fevers and night sweats started," she said.

"I took her to Emergency only to be given antibiotics and was told she had badly infected eczema.

"A few days later I took her to the GP because she was not eating or drinking and had no energy and the hair loss was continuing."

Ms Daley said she was told Lacie's condition could be coeliac disease but test results came back unconfirmed.

Lacie Christensen (left) before she fell sick was a happy and healthy little girl. Contributed

She was then referred to a pediatrician but before an appointment could take place, Lacie fractured her arm and had to have surgery.

From then, her health deteriorated more.

"Lacie was extremely pale, had constant bags under eyes, had lost weight, was moody and emotional and lost most of her hair by then," Ms Daley said.

Lacie's hair began falling out in the space of a few months. Contributed

After being told Lacie would have to wait for a pediatrician appointment, Ms Daley said she began growing frustrated and scared for her daughter, and posted her story to an online mothers' group page.

The response was overwhelming.

"I put up a before and after photo of Lacie and asked if anyone had been through similar symptoms with a child," she said.

"It attracted over 1.5K responses, the majority of them saying leukaemia.

"So I took Lacie to Emergency again that weekend and we were finally taken seriously."

Ms Daley said a doctor in Emergency told her Lacie could either have cancer or an auto-immune disease and requested they go home and pack their bags.

Lacie Christensen, 2, with mum Sarah Daley who says she still hasn't received any answers on what is wrong with her daughter. Contributed

Lacie was admitted to the paediatric ward of Bundaberg Hospital for a week and started tests before being transferred to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

"Our family was separated," Ms Daley said.

"I had a 10-week-old baby and a one-year-old I had to leave.

"We spent a week there but when they also couldn't give us answers... they discharged us to finish investigations back in Bundaberg."

Lacie Christensen, 2, with mum Sarah Daley. Contributed

Ms Daley said the situation was overwhelming.

"I've gone from being told two weeks ago that my little girl could have cancer to sitting back at home with no answers still and a child who looks unrecognisable from the healthy toddler she was a few months ago," she said.

"It breaks my heart every time I look up at her photos hanging on the wall of when she was healthy with a full head of hair."

The family is waiting to hear of a pediatrician appointment to again have Lacie examined.