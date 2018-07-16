Menu
A Coast snake catcher was called out to a Buderim home to relocated a baby brown snake, but was instead faced by giant earth worm. The Snake Catcher 24/7 - SC
Offbeat

What's wrong this picture of a baby brown snake?

16th Jul 2018 8:50 AM | Updated: 9:41 AM

A COAST snake catcher got called out to an unusual job yesterday where the "snake" wasn't quite what it appeared.

Stuart McKenzie from The Snake Catcher 24/7 - Sunshine Coast was tasked to a Buderim home to relocate what the family thought was a small brown snake from their garage.

When Mr McKenzie got there, he was instead faced with a giant earth worm.

In a post to the businesses Facebook, Mr McKenzie said "they did get one thing correct, the brown colour".

