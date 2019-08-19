Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland is enjoying Sunny Warm Winter Days while the southern states are shivering through the end of winter. Hannah Johansson (pictured), 22 from Sweden enjoys sunny Queensland with a swim at Coolangatta beach. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Queensland is enjoying Sunny Warm Winter Days while the southern states are shivering through the end of winter. Hannah Johansson (pictured), 22 from Sweden enjoys sunny Queensland with a swim at Coolangatta beach. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Weather

What’s the weather for the week ahead?

by Nicole Pierre
19th Aug 2019 4:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND is living up to its Sunshine State reputation today with temperatures expected to hit 28 degrees as the nation's other capitals shiver through a chilly end to winter.

Brisbane will be the only state capital to hit temperatures above 20C with Melbourne only expected to reach a top of 12 degrees, Hobart 11 degrees and Adelaide 13 degrees.

The sunny end to winter in Queensland had plenty of people out soaking up the sunshine at the weekend.

Hannah Johansson, 22, from Sweden took advantage of the sun as she plunged in the waters at Coolangatta beach yesterday.

Ms Johannson said she loved winter in Queensland and that it was "worlds away" from the Scandinavian winter she was used to.

"The winter here is unbelievable," she said.

"I'm used to -20C for winter back home."

Meteorologist David Crock said Brisbane was set for a warm day again today with a minimum temperature of 13 degrees and a maximum of 28.

But he said not to get used to warm weather with a passing cold front expected.

"That's going to be the last day for a little while because of a cold front that's coming through western Queensland," Mr Crock said.

"It will be quite warm initially with an early top of 28C.

"But once that cold front does come through it will be a bit gusty with south-westerly winds swinging around."

THE WEATHER AHEAD

MONDAY

Brisbane: 13-28

Melbourne: 6-12

Sydney: 10 - 16

Adelaide: 7-13

Perth: 4-19

Hobart: 4-11

Darwin: 22-32

 

TUESDAY

Brisbane: 9-23

Melbourne: 9-15

Sydney: 8 - 20

Adelaide: 9-15

Perth: 5-22

Hobart: 7-15

Darwin: 21-33

 

WEDNESDAY

Brisbane: 10-25

Melbourne: 11-15

Sydney: 10-21

Adelaide: 11-16

Perth: 8-23

Hobart: 6-11

Darwin: 19-32

More Stories

editors picks weather

Top Stories

    Bundy's challenge to Trad: Come to town and explain yourself

    premium_icon Bundy's challenge to Trad: Come to town and explain yourself

    Politics BUNDABERG'S Chamber of Commerce has invited Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad to visit the region.

    • 19th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Cause close to home as concert raises funds to fight cancer

    premium_icon Cause close to home as concert raises funds to fight cancer

    Whats On Locals band together to help find a cure

    • 19th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: The cider flavour decided by locals

    premium_icon REVEALED: The cider flavour decided by locals

    Business Winery launches new drink

    • 19th Aug 2019 5:00 AM