WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

Where you can get essentials around Bundaberg this Anzac Day long weekend.

Another long weekend is here and with it being Anzac Day some stores around the region will be closed or have changed opening hours for the public holiday on Monday.

Check out our list of where you can get essentials this weekend.

SUPERMARKETS AND SHOPPING

Stockland Bundaberg

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 10am – 5pm

Hinkler Central

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 10am – 3pm

Bunnings Warehouse

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 6am – 6pm

All Aldi Stores

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 9am – 6pm

Coles Kensington

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 9am – 6pm

Woolworths Bargara

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 9am – 6pm

Avoca IGA

Sunday: 6am – 9pm

Monday: 6am – 9pm

Olsens Corner Foodworks

Sunday: 10am – 9pm

Monday: 6.30am – 9pm

Rise the Bakehouse

Sunday: 4am – 4pm

Monday: 4am – 4pm

Coral Cove Convenience Store

Sunday: 6.30am – 7pm

Monday: 7am – 6pm

IGA Childers

Sunday: 6am – 8pm

Monday: 6am – 8pm

COFFEE

Alowishus Delicious

Sunday: 6.30am – 5pm

Monday: 8am – 4pm

The Windmill Bargara

Sunday: Open from 6am

Monday: CLOSED

DOCTORS

Friendlies After Hours Service

Open 8am till 8pm every day.

Private paid service with out-of-pocket fees.

For more information, call 4331 1777.

Bundaberg Hospital

Open 24 hours for emergencies.

For more information, call 4150 2222.

Childers Hospital

Contact: 4192 1133.

CHEMISTS

Friendly Society Pharmacy

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: CLOSED

Chemist Warehouse Bourbong St

Sunday: 8am – 8pm

Monday: 8am – 8pm

Please note, this is not a full list of every open store in the region, but is intended as a guide to some that are open for the convenience of our readers.

