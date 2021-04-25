WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend
Another long weekend is here and with it being Anzac Day some stores around the region will be closed or have changed opening hours for the public holiday on Monday.
Check out our list of where you can get essentials this weekend.
SUPERMARKETS AND SHOPPING
Stockland Bundaberg
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 10am – 5pm
Hinkler Central
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 10am – 3pm
Bunnings Warehouse
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 6am – 6pm
All Aldi Stores
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 9am – 6pm
Coles Kensington
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 9am – 6pm
Woolworths Bargara
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 9am – 6pm
Avoca IGA
Sunday: 6am – 9pm
Monday: 6am – 9pm
Olsens Corner Foodworks
Sunday: 10am – 9pm
Monday: 6.30am – 9pm
Rise the Bakehouse
Sunday: 4am – 4pm
Monday: 4am – 4pm
Coral Cove Convenience Store
Sunday: 6.30am – 7pm
Monday: 7am – 6pm
IGA Childers
Sunday: 6am – 8pm
Monday: 6am – 8pm
COFFEE
Alowishus Delicious
Sunday: 6.30am – 5pm
Monday: 8am – 4pm
The Windmill Bargara
Sunday: Open from 6am
Monday: CLOSED
DOCTORS
Friendlies After Hours Service
Open 8am till 8pm every day.
Private paid service with out-of-pocket fees.
For more information, call 4331 1777.
Bundaberg Hospital
Open 24 hours for emergencies.
For more information, call 4150 2222.
Childers Hospital
Contact: 4192 1133.
CHEMISTS
Friendly Society Pharmacy
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: CLOSED
Chemist Warehouse Bourbong St
Sunday: 8am – 8pm
Monday: 8am – 8pm
Please note, this is not a full list of every open store in the region, but is intended as a guide to some that are open for the convenience of our readers.
