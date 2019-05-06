WHAT'S OPEN: Labour Day in Bundy
IF YOU'RE not planning on staying home for the Labour Day public holiday you might be wondering who has their doors open.
Here is a list of some of the stores opening hours today:
Supermarkets
IGA Childers open from 6am-8pm
IGA X-press (Gavin St) open until 7pm
IGA Avoca open 6am-9pm
Everfresh open until 7pm
Last Stop Convenience open until 1pm
Learmonths Foodworkds (56 Walker St) 6.30am to 9pm.
Foodworks (16 Boundary St) open until 8pm
Foodworks (2/1A Thabeban St) open unitl 7pm
Cafe
Alowishus Delicious open 8am-4pm
Coffee At Kellys open 6am-noon
The Journey Bargara open 6am-2pm
Chemist
Priceline Pharmacy Bundaberg open until 5pm
Chemist Warehouse Bundaberg open until 8pm
- Please note: This list does not include all businesses that are open or closed in the region