WHAT'S OPEN: Labour Day in Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
6th May 2019 9:51 AM
IF YOU'RE not planning on staying home for the Labour Day public holiday you might be wondering who has their doors open.

Here is a list of some of the stores opening hours today:

Supermarkets

IGA Childers open from 6am-8pm

IGA X-press (Gavin St) open until 7pm

IGA Avoca open 6am-9pm

Everfresh open until 7pm

Last Stop Convenience open until 1pm

Learmonths Foodworkds (56 Walker St) 6.30am to 9pm.

Foodworks (16 Boundary St) open until 8pm

Foodworks (2/1A Thabeban St) open unitl 7pm

Cafe

Alowishus Delicious open 8am-4pm

Coffee At Kellys open 6am-noon

The Journey Bargara open 6am-2pm

Chemist

Priceline Pharmacy Bundaberg open until 5pm

Chemist Warehouse Bundaberg open until 8pm

  • Please note: This list does not include all businesses that are open or closed in the region
bundaberg labour day 2019 what's open
Bundaberg News Mail

