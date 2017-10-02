23°
What's open in Bundy today

OPEN: Don't panic, the shops are open today.
Mikayla Haupt
by

HERE'S a list of some of the businesses open in Bundaberg today:

PHARMACIES

  • Priceline: Open until 8pm
  • Chemist Warehouse: Open until 8pm

SUPERMARKETS

  • Cornett's Supa IGA: Open until 9pm
  • Northway Plaza IGA: Open until 5.30pm
  • Coles Hinkler: Open until 6pm
  • Coles Kensington: Open until 6pm
  • Woolworths Hinkler: Open until 6pm
  • Woolworths Stockland: Open until 6pm
  • Aldi: Open until 5.30pm

SHOPPING CENTRES

  • Hinkler Central: Open until 3pm
  • Stockland Bundaberg: Open until 5.30pm

DEPARTMENT STORES

  • Kmart: Open until 6pm
  • Target: Open until 5.30pm
  • Big W: Open until 6pm

SERVOS

  • Caltex on Bourbong St: Open 24 hours
  • Liberty North Bundy: Open until 9pm
  • BP North Bundy: Open until 10pm

CAFES

  • Alowishus: Open until 4pm
  • Coffee at Kellys: Closed
  • Leaf n Bean: Closed

