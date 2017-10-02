What's open in Bundy today

HERE'S a list of some of the businesses open in Bundaberg today:
PHARMACIES
- Priceline: Open until 8pm
- Chemist Warehouse: Open until 8pm
SUPERMARKETS
- Cornett's Supa IGA: Open until 9pm
- Northway Plaza IGA: Open until 5.30pm
- Coles Hinkler: Open until 6pm
- Coles Kensington: Open until 6pm
- Woolworths Hinkler: Open until 6pm
- Woolworths Stockland: Open until 6pm
- Aldi: Open until 5.30pm
SHOPPING CENTRES
- Hinkler Central: Open until 3pm
- Stockland Bundaberg: Open until 5.30pm
DEPARTMENT STORES
- Kmart: Open until 6pm
- Target: Open until 5.30pm
- Big W: Open until 6pm
SERVOS
- Caltex on Bourbong St: Open 24 hours
- Liberty North Bundy: Open until 9pm
- BP North Bundy: Open until 10pm
CAFES
- Alowishus: Open until 4pm
- Coffee at Kellys: Closed
- Leaf n Bean: Closed