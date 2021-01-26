Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Here’s a list of just some Bundaberg businesses staying open this public holiday.
Here’s a list of just some Bundaberg businesses staying open this public holiday.
News

WHAT’S OPEN: Bundy stores operating today

Rhylea Millar
26th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

We’ve all had the experience where the anticipation of having day off takes over and we forget that one essential item on the weekly grocery shop.

But don’t panic Bundaberg – whether you need to pick up some sunscreen, bring a plate to your neighbour’s barbecue or just want a bite to eat, here’s a list of just some local businesses staying open this Australia Day.

  • At James’s Place: 8:30am – 2pm and 4:30pm – 9pm
  • Bucca Hotel: 10am onwards
  • Busy Bee Fish Bar: 11am – 8pm
  • Chemist Warehouse: 8am – 8pm
  • Chipmunks: 10am – 4pm
  • Coles Kensington: 9am – 6pm
  • Cornetts Supa IGA Bundaberg North: 8.30am – 5.30pm
  • Dan Murphy’s: 9am – 7pm
  • Everfresh IGA Bundaberg Central: 8am – 7pm
  • H20 Restaurant and Bar: 4.30pm onwards
  • Hinkler Shopping Centre: 10am – 3pm
  • Kmart: 9am – 6pm
  • Love Life. Live Yoga.: 5.30pm
  • North Bundaberg Railway Museum: 9am – 3pm
  • Of The Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop: 11am – 8pm
  • Olsen’s Corner Store: 6.30am – 9pm
  • Rise the Bakehouse: 4am – 4pm
  • Silly Solly’s: 10am – 4pm
  • Spring Eats and Treats: 6am – 7pm
  • Stockland Shopping Centre: 10am – 5pm
  • Target: 9am – 4.30pm
  • The Reject Shop Kensington: 9am – 4pm
  • The Windmill Cafe: 7am – 2pm
  • West Bundaberg Medical Centre: 8am – 12.30pm
  • Woolworths Bargara: 9am – 6pm

Is your store open today and not on the list? Email me at rhylea.millar@news.com.au

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Plenty of Australia Day events in region

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Plenty of Australia Day events in region

        News Wide Bay-Burnett hosts Great Australian Bites festival this Australia Day.

        Man jailed for using stake to threaten people in home attack

        Premium Content Man jailed for using stake to threaten people in home attack

        News He was taken into custody after the violent incident at Walkervale on Friday night.

        Four-wheel drive crashes north of Childers

        Premium Content Four-wheel drive crashes north of Childers

        News It comes after a fatal crash occurred last week, involving a four-wheel drive which...

        Australia’s vaccine rollout: How it affects you

        Premium Content Australia’s vaccine rollout: How it affects you

        News We explain what the next stage of the vaccine rollout means for you