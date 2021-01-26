WHAT’S OPEN: Bundy stores operating today

We’ve all had the experience where the anticipation of having day off takes over and we forget that one essential item on the weekly grocery shop.

But don’t panic Bundaberg – whether you need to pick up some sunscreen, bring a plate to your neighbour’s barbecue or just want a bite to eat, here’s a list of just some local businesses staying open this Australia Day.

At James’s Place: 8:30am – 2pm and 4:30pm – 9pm

Bucca Hotel: 10am onwards

Busy Bee Fish Bar: 11am – 8pm

Chemist Warehouse: 8am – 8pm

Chipmunks: 10am – 4pm

Coles Kensington: 9am – 6pm

Cornetts Supa IGA Bundaberg North: 8.30am – 5.30pm

Dan Murphy’s: 9am – 7pm

Everfresh IGA Bundaberg Central: 8am – 7pm

H20 Restaurant and Bar: 4.30pm onwards

Hinkler Shopping Centre: 10am – 3pm

Kmart: 9am – 6pm

Love Life. Live Yoga.: 5.30pm

North Bundaberg Railway Museum: 9am – 3pm

Of The Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop: 11am – 8pm

Olsen’s Corner Store: 6.30am – 9pm

Rise the Bakehouse: 4am – 4pm

Silly Solly’s: 10am – 4pm

Spring Eats and Treats: 6am – 7pm

Stockland Shopping Centre: 10am – 5pm

Target: 9am – 4.30pm

The Reject Shop Kensington: 9am – 4pm

The Windmill Cafe: 7am – 2pm

West Bundaberg Medical Centre: 8am – 12.30pm

Woolworths Bargara: 9am – 6pm

Is your store open today and not on the list? Email me at rhylea.millar@news.com.au