WHAT’S OPEN: Bundy stores operating today
We’ve all had the experience where the anticipation of having day off takes over and we forget that one essential item on the weekly grocery shop.
But don’t panic Bundaberg – whether you need to pick up some sunscreen, bring a plate to your neighbour’s barbecue or just want a bite to eat, here’s a list of just some local businesses staying open this Australia Day.
- At James’s Place: 8:30am – 2pm and 4:30pm – 9pm
- Bucca Hotel: 10am onwards
- Busy Bee Fish Bar: 11am – 8pm
- Chemist Warehouse: 8am – 8pm
- Chipmunks: 10am – 4pm
- Coles Kensington: 9am – 6pm
- Cornetts Supa IGA Bundaberg North: 8.30am – 5.30pm
- Dan Murphy’s: 9am – 7pm
- Everfresh IGA Bundaberg Central: 8am – 7pm
- H20 Restaurant and Bar: 4.30pm onwards
- Hinkler Shopping Centre: 10am – 3pm
- Kmart: 9am – 6pm
- Love Life. Live Yoga.: 5.30pm
- North Bundaberg Railway Museum: 9am – 3pm
- Of The Earth Juice Bar and Health Shop: 11am – 8pm
- Olsen’s Corner Store: 6.30am – 9pm
- Rise the Bakehouse: 4am – 4pm
- Silly Solly’s: 10am – 4pm
- Spring Eats and Treats: 6am – 7pm
- Stockland Shopping Centre: 10am – 5pm
- Target: 9am – 4.30pm
- The Reject Shop Kensington: 9am – 4pm
- The Windmill Cafe: 7am – 2pm
- West Bundaberg Medical Centre: 8am – 12.30pm
- Woolworths Bargara: 9am – 6pm
Is your store open today and not on the list? Email me at rhylea.millar@news.com.au