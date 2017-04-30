What's open and what's closed for Labour Day

TOMORROW is Labour Day, which is a public holiday, but there are still some places where you can do your shopping.
Pop in to one of these stores to do your grocery shopping:
Cornetts IGA, Woongarra St: Open 8am - 8pm
IGA Avoca, Branyan Dr: Open 6am - 9pm
IGA Moore Park Beach: Open 8am-5pm
Learmonth Foodworks: Open 6.30am - 9pm
Fiveways Foodworks: Open 8am - 8pm
Fresh Fields Foodworks: Open 6am -7pm
Chemist Warehouse, Bourbong St: Open 8am - 8pm
Priceline, Bourbong St: Open 8am - 8pm
The following businesses are closed:
Hinkler Central including Woolworths, Coles and Kmart.
Stockland Bundaberg including Woolworths and Big W.
Target, Bourbong St.
Bargara Central including Woolworths and Aldi.
Aldi Kepnock and Avoca are also closed.