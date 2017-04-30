27°
News

What's open and what's closed for Labour Day

Emma Reid
| 30th Apr 2017 2:32 PM
LABOUR DAY: What's opened and what's closed around Bundaberg
LABOUR DAY: What's opened and what's closed around Bundaberg Mike Knott BUN070417COLES17

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TOMORROW is Labour Day, which is a public holiday, but there are still some places where you can do your shopping.

Pop in to one of these stores to do your grocery shopping:

Cornetts IGA, Woongarra St: Open 8am - 8pm

IGA Avoca, Branyan Dr: Open 6am - 9pm

IGA Moore Park Beach: Open 8am-5pm

Learmonth Foodworks: Open 6.30am - 9pm

Fiveways Foodworks: Open 8am - 8pm

Fresh Fields Foodworks: Open 6am -7pm

Chemist Warehouse, Bourbong St: Open 8am - 8pm

Priceline, Bourbong St: Open 8am - 8pm

The following businesses are closed:

Hinkler Central including Woolworths, Coles and Kmart.

Stockland Bundaberg including Woolworths and Big W.

Target, Bourbong St.

Bargara Central including Woolworths and Aldi.

Aldi Kepnock and Avoca are also closed.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bargara bundaberg closed labour day shopping centres what's open

Final farewell for lifesavers

Final farewell for lifesavers

TWENTY young red and yellow figures looked over the ocean as they gave their final goodbyes to local lifesavers who died this season.

What's open and what's closed for Labour Day

LABOUR DAY: What's opened and what's closed around Bundaberg

Check out what's open and shut before you leave home

Smoke from window cause by pot on stove

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire in Bundaberg.

Smoke seen coming from window of one storey home

RECALL: Heater sold at Bunnings could explode when turned on

Heater model sold nationally at Bunnings Warehouse stores has been recalled

THINK twice about unpacking that brand new heater you just bought.

Local Partners

Million dollar payout for Bundy mum's death

While nothing could make up for the little Bundaberg girl's loss, the State Government has now agreed to pay more than $1 million, towards her future care.

Intrepid hike is all about giving hope

HIKE FOR LIFE: Biggenden's John Fraser is a stem cell transplant survivor and today starts a journey of hope with nine others in the Cradle Mountains in Tasmania.

Stem cell transplant survivor to tackle trek.

Pig racing on this weekend for a great cause

Pig racing is on again this weekend at the Sugarland Tavern for Give Me 5 For Kids.

This little piggy went to Sugarland Tav

New business venture will get you fit

PADDLE OUT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Lani Chalmers are looking forward to the Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire's come-and-try day this weekend.

Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire is opening this Saturday

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

SAM Thaiday has stunned with his karaoke rendition of Celine Dion.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $284,900

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $357,500

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

IMMACULATE HOME IN ONE STREET FROM THE WATER

3 Margaret Court, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This well-maintained home firstly greets you with immaculate street appeal. Walking to the front entry you are welcomed with a sculptured dolphin in the front...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!