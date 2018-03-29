What's open and closed on Good Friday
Supermarkets
- Hinkler Central: Closed
- Stockland Bundaberg: Closed
- IGA Woongarra St: 8am-6pm
- IGA Avoca: 6am-9pm
- IGA Childers: 6.30am-8pm
- Learmonths Foodworks: 6.30am-9pm
- Foodworks Fiveways: 8am-8pm
- Foodworks Fresh Fields: 7am-7pm
- Woolworths Bargara: Closed
- Stockland: Closed
- Aldi: Closed
- Last Stop Convenience Store: 7am-1pm
Doctors
- Friendlies After Hours Service: 9am-3pm. For more information, call 4331 1777.
- Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. For more information, call 4150 2222.
Chemists
- Priceline: Closed
- Chemist Warehouse: 8am-6pm
Service stations
- Coles Express Barolin St: 6am-9pm
- Caltex Woolworths, Barolin St: 8am-5pm
- Caltex Bargara: 24 hours
- BP Airport, North and Sims Rd: 5am until 10pm at airport and north, 5am till 8pm for Sims Rd.
Coffee
- The Journey, Bargara: 6am-2pm
- Zarraffa's: 5am-10pm
Transport
- Duffy's City Buses and Stewart and Sons: No services
Please note, this is not a full list of every open store in the region, but is intended as a guide to some that are open.