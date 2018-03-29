Menu
SHOPPING: A number of stores will be open on Good Friday. Brett Wortman
What's open and closed on Good Friday

Crystal Jones
by
29th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

Supermarkets

  • Hinkler Central: Closed
  • Stockland Bundaberg: Closed
  • IGA Woongarra St: 8am-6pm
  • IGA Avoca: 6am-9pm
  • IGA Childers: 6.30am-8pm
  • Learmonths Foodworks: 6.30am-9pm
  • Foodworks Fiveways: 8am-8pm
  • Foodworks Fresh Fields: 7am-7pm
  • Woolworths Bargara: Closed
  • Stockland: Closed
  • Aldi: Closed
  • Last Stop Convenience Store: 7am-1pm

Doctors

  • Friendlies After Hours Service: 9am-3pm. For more information, call 4331 1777.
  • Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. For more information, call 4150 2222.

Chemists

  • Priceline: Closed
  • Chemist Warehouse: 8am-6pm

Service stations

  • Coles Express Barolin St: 6am-9pm
  • Caltex Woolworths, Barolin St: 8am-5pm
  • Caltex Bargara: 24 hours
  • BP Airport, North and Sims Rd: 5am until 10pm at airport and north, 5am till 8pm for Sims Rd.

Coffee

  • The Journey, Bargara: 6am-2pm
  • Zarraffa's: 5am-10pm

Transport

  • Duffy's City Buses and Stewart and Sons: No services

Please note, this is not a full list of every open store in the region, but is intended as a guide to some that are open.

