WHAT'S ON: Where to party for New Year's Eve

GREAT ATMOSPHERE: Fireworks will be launched from the Burnett River at the Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular. Mike Knott BUN311215FIREWORKS12

NEW Year's Eve is the celebration on everyone's minds now that Christmas is done and dusted.

And if you haven't had enough food, drinks and fun, there's plenty happening in the Rum City to ring in 2019.

STROUD HOMES NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECTACULAR

The Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular will have all the favourites, such as market stalls, amusements rides and, of course, fireworks, which will be launched from the Burnett River.

The free event is on at Anzac Park from 5pm.

PALM LAKE CARE BARGARA NEW YEAR'S EVE FIREWORKS

Enjoy the region's biggest fireworks display at Nielson Park Beach in Bargara.

A family-friendly fireworks display begins at 8.30pm, with another round to ring in the new year at midnight.

Both displays will be visible from vantage points along the coast.

There will also be food stalls, entertainment and activities.

Celebrations start at 5pm. Entry is by gold coin donation.

GIN GIN BIG BASH

Gin Gin sporting clubs are hosting the Gin Gin Big Bash, with fireworks early in the night for the little kids and midnight fireworks for the big kids.

The event boasts a fully licensed bar, kids rides, face painting and live music, as well as a variety of food trucks.

Cost is $5 for adults and a gold coin donation for children.

Head to the Gin Gin Football Grounds on Rangeview Rd from 5pm.

THE WAVES SPORTS CLUB

If cocktails and woodfire pizza are more your style, The Waves Sports Club has you covered with a 2am late license just for the night.

Matt Barker will warm-up the crowd before Vixens of Fall perform to get you grooving into next year.

Prizes will be handed out for the best dressed TV and movie stars, and a free photobooth will capture all those embarrassing poses.

Celebrations kick off at 6pm at 1 Miller St, Norville.

THE CLUB HOTEL

Pop it and lock it on the dance floor at the Club Hotel to music from Brisbane DJs Feia and Rewk, and Brendan Egan, Ebony Grayce and local support acts, plus Matthew Barker will perform his last show before hitting the road for his national tour.

Show up before 10pm for free entry, or pay the $10 cover charge.

Doors open at 8pm and the party wraps up at 3am.

The Club is at the corner of Bourbong and Tantitha Sts.

H2O RESTAURANT AND BAR

For a more relaxing New Year's Eve, grab your friends for a six course degustation dinner with matching wines at H20 Restaurant and Bar at the Burnett Riverside Hotel.

A Feast from the Sea is the theme for the night, boasting a showcase of the best that Bundaberg has to offer.

Prawn tostadas, barramundi loin and mango cheesecake are just some of the dishes to hit your tastebuds while overlooking the Burnett River as the fireworks take to the sky.

Click here to get your tickets. Cost is $125 per person.