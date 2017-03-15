31°
WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, March 15

Jay Fielding | 15th Mar 2017 9:52 AM
MOORE PLEASE: The Moore-ish Tour visits the Chop Shop, Bundaberg Roses, Prichard Sweet Potato Farms, Meadowvale Mushrooms and Pacific Gold Macadamias.
1 Farm tour

Bundy Food Tours' Moore-ish Tour is on today from 12.30-5pm.

Starting at the Chop Shop, your host Suzie will introduce you to the owner Rick Elliot before Bundaberg Roses, Prichard Farms sweet potatoes, Meadowvale Mushrooms and Pacific Gold Macadamias.

Click here to book.

2 Food intolerance session

Do you have a food intolerance, allergies or an autoimmune disease?

Join Biohawk founder Professor Cliff Hawkins at Malouf Pharmacies to discuss the common causes.

To book call 4152 0522.

WORKSHOP: Learn about embossing paste tonight.
3 Embossing paste workshop

Feel like getting creative?

New Vintage is holding a workshop from 6pm focused on stencilling, transfers and the use of Embossing Paste to some fun to your pieces.

Call 0422 400 422 to book.

BRAG: The Arts and Alzheimers tour is on today.
4 Arts and Alzheimers Brag tour

Bundaberg Regional Galleries has teamed up with Ozcare to offer the Arts and Alzheimers tour of BRAG today from 9.30am.

The tours invite participants to engage with the art and the gallery in a friendly and supportive environment.

To book call 4130 4750.

DANCE NIGHT AWAY: Rock and roll lessons at held at RJ&#39;s diner.
5 Rock on

Feel like a boogie? Bundaberg Rock & Roll have lessons at 7pm every Wednesday at RJ's Rock and Roll Diner, Heidke St.

The cost is $5 per person and no dancing experience is necessary.

Topics:  bunch of fives things to do whatson

