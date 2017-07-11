WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, July 11

AMAZING ART: Check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

Naidoc Week may be over but it's not too late to go and check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

The artwork aims to bring a greater understanding of the significance that languages had on indigenous communities.

2 Playgroup in the park

School's back and if your wondering what to do with your little ones the free mobile playgroup at Alexandra Park has you covered.

Held from 9.30-11.30am all you need to do is bring a hat and morning tea for your child.

Kids under 5 have a range of crafts, reading, musical activities and more to keep them busy.

CRAFTY IDEA: Head to Take the Plunge for today's art and craft session. Sarah Barnham

3 Art and craft

If you fancy all things art and craft then head along to Take the Plunge Cafe every Tuesday.

Sessions start at 9.30am at 17 Electra St and cost just $5.

For more information contact 0468 855 449.

SCOTTISH DANCING: Give it a go tonight. Mike Knott BUN150114SCT3

4 Scottish dancing

Want to learn the art of Scottish dancing?

The Bundy Scottish Country Dancers hold beginner lessons from 7pm at 26 Skyring St each Tuesday.

Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children.

Contact 0407034241.

5 Wiggle and Giggle

Bundaberg Library's baby Wiggle and Giggle session is on today from 10-10.30am.

There'll be a bunch of songs, rhymes, and movement for parents and their babies for free.

No bookings required.