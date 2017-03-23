WHAT'S ON: Thursday, March 23

1 Hummock Farms Tour

Bundy Food Tours are heading up the Hummock today for their Hummock Farms Tour which starts at 8am.

Click here for details about the tour and others.

2 Positive discipline workshop

Bundaberg positive discipline everyday parenting workshop is on today from 9-11am.

To learn about long-term solutions book yourself into the free workshop.

Phone 4153 8400 to book.

3 Rock and rhyme

Shake rattle and roll down at the Bundaberg Library today with the toddler rock and rhyme sessions.

The beat goes from 10-10.30am.

The session is free with no bookings required.

4 Ymazing

Keep the kids busy at Ymazing Play Centre open from 9am.

Entry for kids aged 1-4 is $5.

Phone 4132 8220.

5 Kids art and craft

Bunnings Bundaberg's free under-5s arts and craft workshop is on from 10-11am today.

For more information phone 4132 8000.