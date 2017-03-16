WHAT'S ON: Thursday, March 16

CLOSING THE GAP: Public Health Network's Savana Little with Taribelang elder Uncle Willy.

1 Close the Gap Day

It is Close the Gap day, recognising the health struggles faced by indigenous Australians.

2 Session for parents-to-be

Learn what you can expect raising your child at a session presented by child health nurse Brenda Vacher.

It will be held at 9.30am at 14 Hinkler St, Childers.

Phone 4130 4690.

3 St Patty's party

The Bundaberg Catholic Women's League is holding an annual St Patrick's celebration in the Shamrock Room at Brothers Sports Club from 9am.

There'll be a variety Irish concert.

4 Extra training

Want to add monitoring to your current Security Providers Licence?

Head to the Asset Training Australia (RTO 31718) workshop from 8.45am today.

Call 1300 731 602 to book.

Emma Reid

5 Fancy a cuppa?

There's not long to see You, Me and a Cup of Tea at BRAG.

See it today or tomorrow, from 10am-5pm.