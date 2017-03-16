WHAT'S ON: Thursday, March 16

1 Close the Gap Day
It is Close the Gap day, recognising the health struggles faced by indigenous Australians.
2 Session for parents-to-be
Learn what you can expect raising your child at a session presented by child health nurse Brenda Vacher.
It will be held at 9.30am at 14 Hinkler St, Childers.
Phone 4130 4690.
3 St Patty's party
The Bundaberg Catholic Women's League is holding an annual St Patrick's celebration in the Shamrock Room at Brothers Sports Club from 9am.
There'll be a variety Irish concert.
4 Extra training
Want to add monitoring to your current Security Providers Licence?
Head to the Asset Training Australia (RTO 31718) workshop from 8.45am today.
Call 1300 731 602 to book.
5 Fancy a cuppa?
There's not long to see You, Me and a Cup of Tea at BRAG.
See it today or tomorrow, from 10am-5pm.