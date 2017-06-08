WHAT'S ON: Thursday, June 8

PACK A PICNIC: Head to the Teddy Bears' Picnic in Childers today.

1 TEDDY BEARS' PICNIC

Today's the day the teddy bears have their picnic.

It's on from 9.30am at the Childers Historical Complex, Taylor St.

There will be games, singing and dancing.

Bring a bear, snacks and a blanket.

CBD REVAMP: The Community Reference Group will meet urban designers today. Mike Knott BUN221216CBD6

2 DESIGN DISCUSSION

Urban designers will meet today with the Community Reference Group to discuss the Bundaberg CBD Revitalisation project.

3 OFFROADERS MEETING

The Rum City Offroaders are holding their monthly meeting tonight from 7pm at the hall at the back of 24 Sims Rd.

TAKE A TOUR: Enjoy Bundy Food Tours' Hummock Farm Tour today. PAUL BEUTEL

4 FARM TOUR

Bundy Food Tours is running its Hummock Farm Tour today from 8am-12.30pm.

5 RAW MUSCLE

The Moore Park Beach Tavern is heating up with a show from Raw Muscle tonight.

The show goes 7.30-11pm.

Phone 4154 8519 to book your seat.