WHAT'S ON: Thursday, June 8

1 TEDDY BEARS' PICNIC
Today's the day the teddy bears have their picnic.
It's on from 9.30am at the Childers Historical Complex, Taylor St.
There will be games, singing and dancing.
Bring a bear, snacks and a blanket.
2 DESIGN DISCUSSION
Urban designers will meet today with the Community Reference Group to discuss the Bundaberg CBD Revitalisation project.
Click here for more details.
3 OFFROADERS MEETING
The Rum City Offroaders are holding their monthly meeting tonight from 7pm at the hall at the back of 24 Sims Rd.
Click here for more information.
4 FARM TOUR
Bundy Food Tours is running its Hummock Farm Tour today from 8am-12.30pm.
Click here for more details and cost.
5 RAW MUSCLE
The Moore Park Beach Tavern is heating up with a show from Raw Muscle tonight.
The show goes 7.30-11pm.
Phone 4154 8519 to book your seat.