WHAT'S ON: Thursday, February 23

1 Meeting on dump's future
Have your say at a meeting to discuss the future of the Avondale dump tonight from 5.30pm at the Avondale Tavern.
Bundaberg councillors will be attending.
2 Meet bank boss
Meet Auswide Bank managing director Martin Barrett at The Generator, Bundy's coworking space, tonight from 5.30-7.30pm.
3 Get involved in fest
Keen to be involved in this year's Heartland Festival? A meeting is on at 6pm at the Golden Orange Hotel, Gayndah.
4 Bowl up, bowl up
Get your bowl on.
From 6.30-8.30pm enjoy a game of lawn bowls at the Burnett Bowls Club.
The bistro will be open.
5 Lifesaving operation
Bundy's Noah Lammi will have his third lifesaving open-heart surgery in Brisbane today.