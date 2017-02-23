WHAT'S ON: Thursday, February 23

TALKING TRASH: Residents will discuss the possible closure of Avondale's dump.

1 Meeting on dump's future

Have your say at a meeting to discuss the future of the Avondale dump tonight from 5.30pm at the Avondale Tavern.

Bundaberg councillors will be attending.

BANK ON IT: Catch Martin Barrett at the Generator tonight. Eliza Goetze

2 Meet bank boss

Meet Auswide Bank managing director Martin Barrett at The Generator, Bundy's coworking space, tonight from 5.30-7.30pm.

Click here to book.

FROM THE HEARTLAND: Diners enjoy the Long Table Lunch at last year's festival. Tobi Loftus

3 Get involved in fest

Keen to be involved in this year's Heartland Festival? A meeting is on at 6pm at the Golden Orange Hotel, Gayndah.

Click here for more information.

KEEP ACTIVE: Play bowls at the Burnett Bowls Club tonight. Liana Turner

4 Bowl up, bowl up

Get your bowl on.

From 6.30-8.30pm enjoy a game of lawn bowls at the Burnett Bowls Club.

The bistro will be open.

SURGERY: Noah Lammi, with mum Casey Williams, is booked in for his operation today. Mike Knott BUN040117NOAH2

5 Lifesaving operation

Bundy's Noah Lammi will have his third lifesaving open-heart surgery in Brisbane today.