WHAT'S ON: Thursday, April 20

GET CRAFTY: Make a tiny terrarium at a BRAG workshop tonight.

1 Make a terrarium

BRAG is holding a Tiny Terrariums craft workshop tonight from 6-8.30pm.

The cost is $30.

Phone 3130 4750 to book.

SPECIAL SCREENING: The Moncrieff's first sensory movie is Beauty and the Beast. Courtesy of Disney

2 Sensory movie screening

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre's first sensory movie screening is on today from 10am-noon.

The movie is Beauty and the Beast.

The session is specifically for families and carers of individuals with special needs.

Lights will be dimmed, the loud edge of the sound adjusted and movie-goers will be allowed to move seats and stand.

"These events are a great opportunity for parents and carers of special needs individuals to enjoy a visit to the cinema with compassion and understanding from fellow movie goers,” a Moncrieff spokeswoman said.

Phone 4130 4100 for details.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: Relive the 80s at the Metro tonight.

3 Back to the 80s

To celebrate the first anniversary of its weekly trivia competition, the Metro Hotel is holding a back to the 80s-themed night.

It's on from 6-10pm.

Come dressed in an 80s get-up for best dressed and a dance off.

Phone 4151 3154 to book.

MEETING: Growers can meet the Sugar Research Australia board in Bundy today.

4 Sugar visit

The Sugar Research Australia board is visiting Bundy today.

It is a chance for them to hear directly from growers.

They will be at 314 Pashleys Rd, Welcome Creek, at 2pm.

5 Learn Spanish? Si

Looking to pick up a second language?

Learn to speak Spanish from 9-10am for $5 a session at Take the Plunge Cafe.

Bookings must be made and fee paid at the cafe before the class.