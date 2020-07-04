WHAT’S ON: Things happening in Bundy this weekend

ARE you looking for something to keep the family entertained this weekend?

Here are a few things happening around the Bundaberg region.

Have a bowl of fun

Bundy Bowl and Leisure centre is open for family fun.

Head along to complex for bowling, laser tag, dodgem cars or arcade games.

Be sure to book your lane so you don’t miss out.

Find out more by visiting the Bundy Bowl website or giving them a call on 4152 4334.

Animal fun

If you want to venture outdoors this weekend, head along to Snakes Downunder Wildlife Park and Zoo in Childers.

Check out the meerkats, kangaroos, snakes and crocs or check out some of the wildlife shows.

Don’t forget to stop by and say hello to their new additions Naga the Komodo Dragon and the Radiated Tortoises.

The park gates open at 9.30am.

Find out more about the park and see their show times by visiting their website.

HE'S HERE: Komodo dragon, Naga, has arrived at the Snakes Down Under Reptile Park and Zoo.

Pop-Up Shop

If you like homemade goodies, then you’ll love this pop-up shop at Stockland Bundaberg.

Head along to the Artisans Pop Shop Sugarland today from 9am to pick up some beautifully crafted candles and diffusers by Aromatica Bargara and macrame by Creative knots.

The shop will be open until 4pm.

Family flicks

READING Cinema’s is open again and showing some family favourites these school holidays.

Catch special viewings of Inside Out, Ghostbusters, Mary Poppins and Spies in Disguise.

Visit their website to book tickets and see session times.