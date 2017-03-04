WHAT'S ON: Saturday, March 4-Sunday, March 5

1 Beach bootcamp

Hold on to your summer bod with Saturday Bootcamps at Innes Park Beach run by KFit Bundaberg from 7am.

The cost is $7, so why not kickstart your weekend with a workout?

For more information on KFit or the bootcamp, phone 0404 487 422.

2 Anti-gravity yoga

Ever wonder what yoga would be like in space?

Aerial Arts Academy are holding an antigravity yoga and fitness class for adults and kids.

Kids 5 and older are able to come with mum and dad in a family fun lesson.

The class goes from 11.30am-12.15pm, with $12 entry.

The Aerial Arts Academy is at 87 Targo St.

3 Addicted to bass

Feel like getting your groove on?

Arcane Echo is bringing his bass heavy trap sets and live edit works to the Central Hotel, with supporting acts Bass Kartel and Hayden Lobie.

The bass drops from 8pm.

4 Arts festival opening

Feed your passion for art tonight at the Civic Centre for the Bundaberg Arts Festival open night.

From 6.30pm, enjoy local artwork and the winners presentation.

Tickets are $25 at the door.

STORY TELLING: Bring your Bundy story idea to life with this week's workshops. Mike Knott BUN110616CBD8

5 Writing workshop

Got a story - real or imaginary - to tell about this fair city?

A Creative Regions workshop could help you bring it to life.

Dispatches from Bundy runs from 9.30am-4pm today and tomorrow.

Phone 0428 313 187 for details.