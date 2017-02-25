WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

1 Wedding Spectacular

Can you hear the bells? From 9am tomorrow head down to the Civic Centre for the Wedding Spectacular. Bundaberg's leading industry professionals in every wedding field, from decorators, catering, invitations, venues, florists, entertainment, beauticians and, of course, the dress.

SEW GOOD: Carmen McEneany and Dee Sweeting are encouraging Bundaberg to get behind the Boomerang Bag concept. Mike Knott BUN010217BAG2

2 Sewing bee

Get the needle and thread out and head to Boomerang Bags' sewing bee at the Bundaberg Christian College from noon.

The material bags are to help reduce the plastic in the environment.

LOCAL ARTIST: Bundaberg Art Society member Maggie Spenceley with two of her works. Mike Knott BUN270615ART2

3 Miniature exhibition

The Bundaberg Art Society Miniature Exhibition will be held today and tomorrow from 9am-3pm. Head along to Hazzard Gallery, Art and Craft Centre, 95C Walker St. Phone Marion on 4155 1630.

FUNDRAISER: GYG is raising money for the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club. Jovan Matlioski

4 Lunch for lifesavers

Need a reason to eat out today?

Guzman y Gomez is hosting a fundraiser in support of the Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club from 10am-4pm.

A fifth of all sales made will go to the local club.

COOL KATZ: See the Jazz Katz on stage tomorrow.

5 All that jazz

Feel the rhythm at the Railway Hotel from 1.30-4.30pm tomorrow with a live performance from the Bundy Jazz Katz.

They'll perform a cross section of jazz standards from swing to trad and some popular jazz ballads from guest vocalist Scott Nicol .