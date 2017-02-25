WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

1 Wedding Spectacular
Can you hear the bells? From 9am tomorrow head down to the Civic Centre for the Wedding Spectacular. Bundaberg's leading industry professionals in every wedding field, from decorators, catering, invitations, venues, florists, entertainment, beauticians and, of course, the dress.
2 Sewing bee
Get the needle and thread out and head to Boomerang Bags' sewing bee at the Bundaberg Christian College from noon.
The material bags are to help reduce the plastic in the environment.
3 Miniature exhibition
The Bundaberg Art Society Miniature Exhibition will be held today and tomorrow from 9am-3pm. Head along to Hazzard Gallery, Art and Craft Centre, 95C Walker St. Phone Marion on 4155 1630.
4 Lunch for lifesavers
Need a reason to eat out today?
Guzman y Gomez is hosting a fundraiser in support of the Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club from 10am-4pm.
A fifth of all sales made will go to the local club.
5 All that jazz
Feel the rhythm at the Railway Hotel from 1.30-4.30pm tomorrow with a live performance from the Bundy Jazz Katz.
They'll perform a cross section of jazz standards from swing to trad and some popular jazz ballads from guest vocalist Scott Nicol .