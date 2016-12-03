What's on: Saturday, December 3

Carols by Candlelight Nev Madsen

1. Get your vocal chords ready to belt out some Christmas classics at the Moore Park Beach Carols by Candlelight. It's held at the Community Hall, Club Avenue from 5.30pm and is free.

Emma Reid

2. Christmas with Bundaberg children who have been fitted with hearing devices and their families will be celebrated today with the Australia Hearing Christmas party at Alexander Park at 9am.

3. Salvation Army's Toy Run starts at 9am with riders leaving Bargara Basin and heading to Sugarland Shopping Centre car park. Riders and spectators are asked to donate a toy for children in need.

Powerboat racing. Mike Knott BUN150516SANDY3

4. Get the family and head down to Sandy Hook Aquatic Zone to watch the Bundaberg Powerboat Club Autobarn Pro Classic. Enjoy non-stop action on the water from 10am-4pm with extreme circuit racing and junior demonstrations for free.

5. Join Bundaberg's Spineless Social Club Book and Movie tonight at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre from 6pm as they view and review the adaptation of The Light Between Oceans. Tickets are $20 with free drinks and nibbles before the film, followed by coffee and cake to end the night.