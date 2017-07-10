WHAT'S ON: Monday, July 10

1 School's back

Jump for joy, parents and carers - you pack the lunch boxes and school bags and send the children back to school today.

Term three goes for ten weeks, until September 15.

2 Safety announcement

Students will be safer when travelling to and from school with an announcement today from the Palaszczuk Government's $12m flashing school zone program.

Bundaberg's St Patrick's Catholic School is among those set to receive the signs.

Click here for a list of flashing light school zones.

3 Carers support group

There will be cooking with Kerry from CentaCare at this morning's Gin Gin Carers Support Group at the Gin Gin Golf Club at 9.30am.

Morning tea will be provided and all are welcome.

4 Writing and poetry

Pens and paper will be out this morning at the Poets and Writers Group at Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St.

The session starts at 9.30am.

No bookings are required and everyone is welcome.

BOWLS: Get a roll on today with Bundaberg and District Seniors.

5 Cards and bowls

Do you want to get out of the house? Why not go along to the Bundaberg and District Seniors cards and bowls day? It is held every Monday and Friday morning at the Senior Centre next to library.