What’s on in Bundy this weekend

Red Collar fundraiser

HEAD over to The Metro Hotel at 166 Bourbong St tonight, from 6.30pm for a fun and worthy fundraiser.

Music Bingo, raffles and a money board will be included for $10 per person, with all proceeds going to Red Collar Rescue.

Secure your table by calling 4151-3154.

Free taste testing

TASTE a selection of delicious, local and preservative-free dips from High Society today.

The free taste tests will be available from 10am to 1pm at Nana’s Pantry, at 38 Electra St.

Men’s breakfast

START the weekend right with a free BBQ breakfast with a group of blokes at the Bundaberg Presbyterian Church, to discuss the important topic of euthanasia.

The group will meet at the church on the corner of Alice and Water St, Walkervalue at 7am.

Cheese and wine tasting

ENJOY a selection of delicious cheeses, including camembert, vintage cheddar and gouda, accompanied with dried fruits, nuts and wine.

Relax and watch the sun set through the trees at HSG At The Gardens on the corner of Pennys Lane and Gorlicks Rd, from 5.30 to 7.30pm.

Tickets are $28.50 per person.

Book your spot by calling HSG on 4303-7711.

String ensemble performance

LISTEN to beautiful music with an afternoon performance by the Shalom College Chamber String Ensemble.

A variety of genres and styles of music will be played, with songs including ‘Make You Feel My Love’ and ‘Capriccio Espagnol’.

The performance will run from 3 to 5pm at the Holy Rosary Church on Woongarra St.

Everyone is welcome to attend and gold coin donation as entry would be appreciated.

Bracelet making workshop

CREATE your own aroma bracelet using a range of beautiful beads and with the assistance of Anita from Bad Day Good.

The workshop starts at 1pm at HSG At The Gardens on the corner of Pennys Lane and Gorlicks Rd.

Tickets can be purchased at the event for $15.

Willow and Beech open day



JOIN the crew from Willow and Beech for their second open day this weekend.

Browse the current furniture and homewares collection, including clearance stock, with 20% off a selection of pieces.

Enter the door prize competition to go into the draw and win a $150 gift voucher, which will be drawn on the day.

Visit Willow and Beech at Shed 3B, 8 Melvin St, Norville, from 9am to midday today.

Walk for freedom

THE HUB Bundaberg and Walk For Freedom Bundaberg are holding a walk to raise awareness for human trafficking.

Thousands of people will participate in the walk, in various places across the world, in a bid to raise awareness about and end slavery.

The friendly march will start from 9am at Buss Park, across from the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

For more information, visit www.a21.org.

Rums By The River



THE RUMBRELLAS, The Purple Hills and Madra Mor are performing at Riverfeast Bundaberg tonight, from 5pm.

Grab a bite to eat from the various food trucks and unwind while you listen to three live bands and DJs, at 1A Scotland St.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at the door.