What's on in Bundy this weekend

ART ON STILTS: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at last year's Childers Festival.

1 Childers Festival

This weekend the Bruce Hwy makes a very special halt for the Childers Festival.

About 40,000 people are expected to roll through town tomorrow for fun, food and festivities.

2 Theatre tour

With more than 100 years of history, the Paragon Theatre in Childers is a building you need to see to believe.

Merissa and Nigel Craft will take you through for a tour behind the scenes today from 11am.

The 1.5-hour tour costs $15 and includes a drink from the espresso bar.

FISHY BUSINESS: Fish races at Agnes will make a splash. Max Fleet BUN060712KEA7

3 Gold fishing racing

The Agnes Water Gold Fishing Racing Cup is on at the Agnes Water Tavern today from 3pm.

Sixteen highly trained starters hit the upgraded 1800mm track.

There will be prize money, sweeps and fashions on the field.

WALTZ MASTER: Andre Rieu's annual Maastricht Concert is on today.

4 Rieu concert

If Andre Rieu pulls your strings, get along to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre for a screening of the violinist's 2017 Maastricht Concert.

It's on at 2pm today.

To book, phone the theatre on 4130 4100.

TRASH AND TREASURE: Head to the Anglican Parish Hall for today's sale./ Lachlan McIvor

5 Trash 'n' Treasure

Snag yourself a bargain at the Annual Trash 'n' Treasure at the Anglican Parish Hall, Woongarra St, from 7.30am-noon today.