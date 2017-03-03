WHAT'S ON: Friday, March 3

MOVE YOUR BODY UP AND DOWN: The Bootylicious Dance Party is on a City Fit tonight.

1 Bootylicious Dance Party

Let your hair down and put your dancing shoes on - City Fit Bundaberg is throwing a Bootylicious Dance Party tonight.

The disco lights will be beaming from 6.30-8pm.

Entry is $10 and no membership is required.

Phone 4152 8566 for more information.

2 Moore Park Beach Markets

Take the family for a night out at Moore Park Beach Markets, held at the bowls club on the first Friday of each month from 4pm.

There will be live music, hot food and market stalls including clothing, plants, arts, crafts, jewellery, massage, reiki, jumping castle, fishing gear, ice cream and more.

3 World Day of Prayer

The World Day of Prayer is a global movement of Christian women who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year.

In Bundaberg, head to Bundaberg Uniting Church at 9.30am.

4 Riverfeast

Award-winning country musician Leah Briggs will perform live at Riverfeast tonight.

She has supported and worked with the likes of Bill Chambers, Adam Brand, Troy Cassar-Daley and Daryl Braithwaite.

Riverfeast is on from 4-10pm at 1a Scotland St over East.

GOOD FRIENDS: The Circle of Friends/Over 55s meets today. Contributed

5 Friendship group

If you would like to meet new people, join in with the group called Circle of Friends/Over 55s for friendship and outings.

The group meets every Thursday from 10am at the Botanical Gardens, North Bundaberg.

Cost is a gold coin donation.