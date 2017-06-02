24°
WHAT'S ON: Friday, June 2

2nd Jun 2017 10:01 AM
NIGHT OF NIGHTS: Shalom College's formal is on tonight.
NIGHT OF NIGHTS: Shalom College's formal is on tonight. Mike Knott BUN270516SHALOM51

1 FORMAL FEVER

It'll be nothing but gowns, suits and fancy cars for students at Shalom College when they celebrate their Year 12 formal tonight.

Others schools in the region have their formals later in the year.

WILD RIDE: Brady Fielder at the Agrotrend Rodeo in Bundaberg.
WILD RIDE: Brady Fielder at the Agrotrend Rodeo in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN060517ROD14

2 FINAL DAY OF THE SHOW

Roll up, roll up! Today is the last day to experience the thrills of the Bundaberg Show.

The gates at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct will open from 9.30am with the rodeo kicking off at 7pm.

GAME ON: The 2017 Queensland Country Rugby Championships start in Bundy today.
GAME ON: The 2017 Queensland Country Rugby Championships start in Bundy today. Kevin Farmer

3 RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIPS

If you're looking for a way to spend your Friday afternoon, Rugby Bundaberg is hosting the 2017 Queensland Country Rugby Championships at Salter Oval.

From 2pm, you can catch the under-19s and Open mens players from across the state.

Entry is $5 and kids under 12 are free. Full bar and food facilities are available.

Plus, grab a copy of today's NewsMail for our 12-page special feature on the three-day event, including a program.

MEETING: Tonight&#39;s meeting will discuss proposed road upgrade in Deepwater National Park.
MEETING: Tonight's meeting will discuss proposed road upgrade in Deepwater National Park. Photo Contributed

4 DEEPWATER ROAD MEETING

There is a meeting tonight at the Agnes Water Community Centre with a panel of community leaders to discuss proposed road upgrade in Deepwater National Park.

It starts at 6pm.

5 HEAD TO RIVERFEAST

Get your barbecue on at RiverFeast tonight with the team from 4670 BBQ. This week there'll be lamb ribs, brisket and handmade pork sausages, along with burgers and meat share plates on offer.

Topics:  bunch of fives bundaberg things to do whatson

